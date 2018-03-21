Toby From The Office Is the Perfect Person to Blame for This Spring Snow Storm

The Internet is expressing its anger about Winter Storm Toby with memes of Toby from The Office.

That’s because when we think of Toby, the name of the nor’easter pummeling its way up the East Coast on Wednesday, we think of the most annoying guy in Scranton, Pennsylvania, from the hit show.

You could blame all this heavy wet snow on Mother Nature for being a harsh mistress, but let’s not kid ourselves: One man and one man only is responsible for the snowstorm after the first day of spring, according to the Internet.

It’s Toby Wyatt Flenderson, the world’s worst person, as Michael Scott labeled him. And like human resources’ most exasperating representative, this storm is an unwanted presence that lingers throughout the day. That’s what makes him the perfect target for the Internet’s rage about the massive snowstorm.

So when news dropped of the fourth nor’easter of March, GIFs of Michael Scott emanating beams of hatred at Toby just said it all.

See the Toby memes below.

Wow the winter storm’s name is Toby. pic.twitter.com/Wqati1MHMY — Alexis Breanne (@_AlexisBreanneS) March 20, 2018

When you find out the name of the winter storm...#Toby pic.twitter.com/KihszfF5HJ — Anastasia Cannuscio (@StasiaRose) March 20, 2018

What I have to say about Winter Storm Toby: pic.twitter.com/g52FH4wHWm — Zachary Magiera (@zackmags8) March 20, 2018

winter storm TOBY u say??? no wonder why it's the worst one pic.twitter.com/xk9fYvYzNR — Sierra Binondo (@sierrabinondo) March 20, 2018

When you find out this storm is called #winterstormToby pic.twitter.com/nx3eBl1Dla — Elizabeth Matheny (@matheeli) March 20, 2018

Only appropriate that this next winter storm is called Toby. I'll be channeling my inner Michael Scott until it's over. #WinterStormToby pic.twitter.com/toVH0m7xlN — Andrew Harts (@AndrewHarts) March 19, 2018

Looks like #WinterStormToby is really barreling down on the region pic.twitter.com/WaRdCgjcvh — Matt Mastrogiovanni (@ThreeSixMastro) March 19, 2018

My exact expression when I see that #WinterStormToby is going to dump 12" on us tomorrow- Wednesday pic.twitter.com/u9dvx7UYMh — Kyle Basehore (@TurfWindFire) March 19, 2018

*sees this next storm is #WinterStormToby*



*loads all Michael Scott vs. Toby gifs into drafts* pic.twitter.com/f5oxc6B3b9



— Ryan Miller (@ryan_mill) March 19, 2018

I hate so much about the things that you choose to be #WinterStormToby pic.twitter.com/EGACWObw3i — Beccah Hendrickson (@BeccahHWGAL) March 20, 2018

GOD DAMMIT IM OVER THESE NOR’EASTERS BUT THIS?!?!? THIS IS THE WORST THING THATS HAPPENED TO THE EAST COAST. #TheOffice #Toby #nogodpleaseno #nooooooooooo pic.twitter.com/npgIPBFGVp — James (@SauceBoss0603) March 20, 2018