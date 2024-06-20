Tobacco-Free Florida planning cleanups, promoting tobacco-free spaces

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Tobacco-Free Florida is working to clean tobacco litter and promote tobacco-free spaces in future efforts.

According to a news release, the organization’s idea to continue to remove tobacco from the community comes after they teamed up with local community members and organizations back in April and removed trash that they say served as a “visual representation of the detrimental effects of tobacco use on public spaces.”

That latest cleanup may have wrapped up, but officials say it was not the last.

“Moving forward, Tobacco Free Florida in Okaloosa County remains committed to advancing initiatives that prioritize the well-being of Crestview residents and the sustainability of our natural resources,” the release said. “Future park and beach cleanup events in Okaloosa County will be organized where we’ll work together to promote tobacco-free spaces and reduce tobacco litter.”

“By collaborating, we can create cleaner, healthier environments for everyone to enjoy,” the release continued. “Let’s come together to protect our parks and beaches for generations to come.”

For more information on how to get involved in cleaning up the community of tobacco remnants, contact Tobacco Free Florida at 850-344-0667 or visit Tobacco Free Florida’s website.

