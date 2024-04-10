Toad rescuers help thousands reach Bath breeding lake

Toad rescuers in Bath say they have helped the highest number of amphibians to safely cross the road in 14 years.

More than 50 volunteers helped 3,177 amphibians across a half mile stretch of Charlcombe Lane to reach their ancestral breeding lake.

The lane was closed to traffic for six weeks in February and March.

Helen Hobbs, manager of Charlcombe Toad Rescue, said the migration dates had been changing in recent years due to climate change.

Across the six weeks the 52 volunteers spent more than 600 hours in high visibility jackets, armed with torches and buckets walking slowly up and down the road.

Toads, frogs and newts are carefully picked up and taken safely in buckets to drop-off points to help them on their journey towards the lake.Ms Hobbs said closing the road had been a "game changer" and because of it the toads, frogs and newts had been able to "buck national trends and stand a fighting chance of flourishing". "The biggest challenge this year was that the busiest night of the year was on the 6 February - a week before the road was due to close.

"In that one night our brilliant volunteers helped 647 amphibians across the road but sadly the casualty rate was much higher than usual because vehicles could still use the lane."That is why it is so important to have the lane closed for the six weeks.

"With a changing climate it is becoming increasingly difficult to predict the peak times for amphibian movements.

"This year it was early February and in 2023 it was mid-March."

'Healthy population'

Bath and North East Somerset Council has supported the patrol and road closure since 2003.

The Charlcombe Toad Rescue Group fundraises to cover the administrative costs of the road closure and VolkerHighways sponsors the group with the provision of signage each year.All the data collected by patrollers is collated by conservation charity Froglife.Sheila Gundry, from Froglife, said: "Data from many toad patrols around the country shows that amphibian populations are declining and are very depleted in many areas of the country."At Charlcombe Lane there is still a healthy population, thanks to the hard work of the toad patrol who rescue toads, frogs and newts even on wet winter evenings.

"The temporary road closure makes a big difference too, as do the surrounding landowners who look after the breeding pond and foraging grounds. It is wonderful to have such a good news story of people and wildlife working so well together."

