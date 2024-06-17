TN teacher accused of rape says she can’t afford an attorney

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Tipton County teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with possibly more than 20 underage victims said she doesn’t have the money needed to get an attorney.

Alissa McCommon has been accused by investigators of having relationships with potentially 21 victims with ages ranging from 12 to 17.

While in court on Monday, McCommon took the stand to talk to a judge about her financial situation.

She claimed her finances “don’t exist” and asked the court to declare her indigent so that she could receive court-ordered help.

However, prosecutors argue that taxpayers shouldn’t bear the burden of paying for her public defender.

Nine months ago, McCommon’s bond was revoked after she was accused of contacting one of her victims. A phone call to that victim was played in open court where she claimed to be pregnant with his child.

In court, her attorney would not confirm if she gave birth, however, her appearance was noticeably different than when she last appeared in court in March.

Her attorney did discuss McCommon’s finances and asked her how much money was in her retirement account.

She was unable to give a definitive response.

“I have no idea. I have a guesstimate,” McCommon said. “After they take away their fees for popping it early, maybe around $10,000? But I honestly don’t know.”

But she claims she can’t get access to the money.

“I know I’ve tried to call one time and it’s kinda hard to get ahold of anyone because they won’t answer the phone calls from jail,” McCommons said.

McCommon is also in the process of separating from her husband, which she said means she doesn’t have anyone willing to help her. Nor did she have any money in her savings account at the time of her arrest.

The state argued that her house is currently for sale, which could provide money when sold and taxpayers wouldn’t have to pay for her defense.

Ultimately, the judge told McCommon’s defense team to find out how much is in her retirement account and report back before he makes any decisions in her case.

She’s set to be back in court in July.

