TN Republican, Democrat party chairs say age ‘isn’t a concern’ for Trump or Biden

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee party chairs found common ground in age not being a concern for President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump as the two prepare to go head-to-head in the 2024 Presidential Election.

Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden and Democratic Party Chairman Hendrell Remus, joined Good Morning Nashville for a joint interview about the current state of politics in Tennessee, and the upcoming presidential election.

While both differ on many opinions and policy, the two found common ground on if their party’s candidate was too old for office, and if they have the right person for the job.

“President Trump of course has tremendous amounts of energy, he’s out campaigning, speaking for hours when he does his rallies,” Golden said. “I firmly believe President Trump is going to work every hour until the last vote is counted.”

From endurance to policy, Remus said President Biden is ready for the challenge because of who he has surrounded himself with.

“I think the President has been clear, it’s not about how old you are, it’s how new your ideas are,” said Remus. “He’s surrounded himself with people who have put forth some very progressive policies.”

Biden and Trump to face off in debates

The presidential candidates have agreed to hold two debates this summer. The first will take place on June 27th, hosted by CNN in Atlanta. Meanwhile, the second will be hosted by ABC on September 10th.

We asked each chairman if these debates would serve the American people ahead of the election or be another distraction, similar to the contentious debates between the two in 2020.

“We know Donald Trump turned the debates into a circus,” Remus said. “I think the President will bring his statesmen like behavior, his very presidential behavior, to the debate stage.”

Golden responded by saying it would be a great opportunity for each candidate to showcase and compare their track record while in office.

“President Trump will have a wonderful opportunity to compare his four years in office with President Biden’s four years in office,” Golden said. “Are you better off than you were four years ago?”

