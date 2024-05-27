TN man arrested, facing federal child porn charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing federal child pornography charges after an operation conducted by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, Ronald Gooch was found hiding at a home on Antioch Church Road in Halls, Tennessee. He was taken into custody and is being held at the Lauderdale County Jail until he is released into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

“Ronald Gooch is involved in crimes that are predatory and perpetuate the exploitation of innocent youth. Predators like Gooch have no place in Lauderdale County and will face the swift hand of justice by our department,” said Sheriff Brian Kelley.

The sheriff’s department says the investigation is ongoing.

