TN lawmakers pushing for legislation allowing non-lethal weapons on college campuses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crime on Tennessee college campuses is up by nearly 30%, according to the latest data from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). Now, state leaders want to give students a way to safely protect themselves.

“This bill simply allows students to protect themselves with the use of non-lethal weapons while on college campus,” said state Rep. Gino Bulso (R-Brentwood) before the House Floor.

Bulso introduced HB 1909 after watching the deadly events that unfolded in Georgia.

“Certainly the tragic events that happened in Athens, Georgia, over the past week have demonstrated why legislation such as this is necessary. The unnecessary murder of Laken Riley, who was jogging on the University of Georgia campus at the time she was assaulted and killed,” Bulso said.

Details of the case are still unfolding after Riley, 22, was killed while on a run on the University of Georgia’s campus in late February. Her body was found in a wooded area behind a lake.

Riley’s death captured national attention and raised concerns for many on college campuses.

“She was on a public trail. She told her friends where she was going. It’s just all of the things that I’ve been told to do and she was still a victim, so I think that really hit home because I realized you can never really be fully safe when you’re running solo,” explained Caroline Holland, a Vanderbilt University student.

Holland started the organization “Chicks with Kicks” after hearing of Riley’s death. The organization allows for people to notify others when they plan on going for a run, and gives people the chance to join so no one is by themselves.

“I know when I run downtown, which I’ve done before, I don’t always feel the safest. You know, a lot of people are under the influence and I’ve been in some kind of scary situations before, so just kind of always being on guard and looking at your surroundings, you definitely don’t always feel the safest,” Holland said.

Bulso explained on the House Floor that the bill would allow adults on college campuses to carry non-lethal weapons, including the following:

Pepper spray/mace

Tear gas

Stun guns

Other electronic control devices

“It is a really scary world when people feel like they need to have these self-defense items, especially while running because running is supposed to feel empowering,” Holland said.

The bill passed in the House on first consideration and is set to go before the Senate Floor on Monday, March 11.

