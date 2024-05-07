TN high school band gets surprise invite to perform at CMA Fest as director wins award

The drum line could be heard in the hallway as the Cane Ridge Rhythmic Ravens made their way into their high school auditorium.

The band marched in one by one, clad in black slacks and vests covered by purple and white sashes and capes. But what they didn't know was the surprise announcement awaiting them. Their leader, Cane Ridge High School Band Director Johnny Croft, was about to receive a CMA Music Teachers of Excellence Award.

The news was met with an explosion of cheers and claps from the students as Croft put his hand to his chest while a smile spread across his face. That smile didn't fade as the band played a few songs as a tribute to him.

"Wow," Croft said. "I'm speechless."

Cane Ridge High School Band Director Johnny Croft is surprised with the news that he is one of 30 people winning the CMA Foundation Music Teacher of Excellence Award inside the auditorium at Cane Ridge High School in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

But that wasn't the only surprise. The band also learned they were invited to play at CMA Festival in June. Mouths agape, the students answered with a resounding "yes!" when CMA Foundation Executive Director Tiffany Kerns asked them if they'd be up for playing at the festival that draws tens of thousands to downtown Nashville each year.

Croft is one of 30 music educators announced as winners nationwide on Wednesday. The announcement comes in the midst of Teacher Appreciation Week. A $5,000 grant will be given to each winner, with half of it earmarked for classroom needs and the other half for personal expenses.

"As a teacher, as much as you pour in, it's nice to be noticed for some of the things you do," Croft said to the band and the handful of staff and students gathered in the auditorium.

He also thanked the CMA Foundation for its ongoing support over the years, including instruments they've helped the school buy. Finally, Croft thanked the students surrounding him in the auditorium. Without them, Cane Ridge is just a bunch of bricks and a name, he said.

"Thank you for all your dedication and your hard work and all the things that you do to make Cane Ridge a better place," Croft said.

Alayah Dailey and David Groves III react after hearing their band director, Johnny Croft, is one of 30 people winning the CMA Foundation Music Teacher of Excellence Award inside the auditorium at Cane Ridge High School in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

'Above and beyond'

This year's 30 winners include 20 from Tennessee, 10 who serve within the Metro Nashville Public Schools district and 10 from other states. The winners from Tennessee include teachers from Columbia, Franklin, Murfreesboro, Memphis, Nashville and parts of West Tennessee.

"These teachers consistently go above and beyond to build inclusive environments in their classrooms and communities, often removing barriers that prevent even just one student from participating in music education," CMA Foundation Executive Director Tiffany Kerns said in a news release. "It takes a village, and we are so grateful for our village of amazing country artists who joined us this morning to recognize these 30 incredible humans."

Staff from the foundation visited 10 MNPS schools Wednesday to surprise winners with the news. All the winners were also greeted by videos from a long list of music artists to congratulate them, including Reba McEntire, Luke Bryan, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson, among others.

A ceremony honoring all 30 winners, presented by One Country, will be held on Sept. 17 at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville.

Winners of the 2024 CMA Foundation Music Teachers of Excellence awards

The award application takes teaching videos, professional references and community service work from each nominee into account. It also considers their dedication and impact in bringing high-quality music education to their school communities.

Here are the 30 winners for this year:

Justin Antos , Dwight D. Eisenhower High School, Blue Island, Illinois

Evan Burton , Page Middle School, Franklin, Tennessee

Vanessa Cobb , Montgomery Central High School, Cunningham, Tennessee

Johnny Croft , Cane Ridge High School, Antioch, Tennessee

Charissa Duncanson , Ferndale Lower Elementary School and Ferndale Upper Elementary School, Oak Park, Michigan

Deanna Grandstaff , Cecil Intermediate School, McDonald, Pennsylvania

Corey Graves , Jackson Middle School, Forney, Texas

DaJuana "Dee" Hammonds , Hull Jackson Montessori, Nashville, Tennessee

Eric Hanson , Wilson Elementary, Coppell, Texas

Tony Hartman , Scales Elementary School, Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Michael Holland , Franklin High School, Franklin, Tennessee

Brent Hopper , Lakeland Preparatory School, Lakeland, Tennessee

Allen Kenned y, Hume-Fogg Academic High School, Nashville, Tennessee

Ollie Liddell , Memphis Central High School, Memphis, Tennessee

Tyler Merideth , James Lawson High School, Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Moody , Idlewild Elementary, Memphis, Tennessee

Linzie Mullins , Snowden School, Memphis, Tennessee

Cody Newman , Forney High School, Forney, Texas

Katiana Nicholson , Columbia Central High School, Columbia, Tennessee

Dave Petrelli , Lockeland Design Center Elementary, Nashville, Tennessee

Holly Rang , Pennington Elementary, Nashville, Tennessee

Samantha Reid , Oliver Middle School, Nashville, Tennessee

Stephanie San Roman , Oswego High School, Oswego, Illinois

Jonathan Seligman , Casillas Elementary, Chula Vista, California

Laura Shepherd , Donelson Middle School, Nashville, Tennessee

Andrew Smith , Powell High School, Powell, Tennessee

Sarah Theres , Florosa Elementary School, Mary Esther, Florida

Kaitlin Tilden , Andrew Jackson Elementary, Old Hickory, Tennessee

Taylor Walkup-Amos , Yorktown Elementary School, Yorktown, Virginia

Shoshana Wulf, Martin Luther King Jr. Academic Magnet High School, Nashville, Tennessee

Learn more about the CMA Foundation

Established in 2006, the CMA Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the County Music Association that focuses on improving and sustaining high-quality music education for children nationwide. It has invested more than $30 million into music education nationwide, according to the release. The foundation also receives a portion of proceeds from the annual CMA Fest. As part of that effort, artists perform for free at the festival that draws tens of thousands to downtown Nashville each summer.

Learn more about the foundation, its work and its annual teacher awards at cmafoundation.org. Applications for the 2025 Music Teachers of Excellence open Sept. 10.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville high school band gets surprise invite to perform at CMA Fest