TN AMBER Alert: Search for missing Sumner County teen Sebastian Rogers enters one week

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hundreds of workers are continuing to search for 15-year-old Sebastian Rogers a week after he was reported missing from his home in Hendersonville.

Ken Weidner, director of Sumner County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), spoke with News 2 Sunday morning to provide an update on search efforts, and said specialized groups are assisting in the search for the missing 15-year-old.

“Yesterday, [Saturday] we had a group from East Tennessee come in and they’re mountainous experts and they do caves,” said Weidner. “So, any cave that we’ve marked, we’ve had them in those caves.”

According to Weidner, crews have covered at least five miles of ground so far as the search for Sebastian continues to expand.

Some of the areas that have been covered include, the city of Hendersonville, rural areas of Hendersonville, caves, storm drains and the lake.

As the search Sebastian enters one week, Weidner says individuals across the state are becoming more and more eager to assist.

“One thing about Tennessee and the southeast is that we’re always going to have people that want to help, and we’ve gotten calls from people across the state for people who want to come in and help us,” Weidner told News 2. “The thing we got to do is be able to manage that. So, we track everybody that’s on the ground. The first two days we did 2,000 miles of people walking and we haven’t run those numbers for the entire duration of this operation, but it’s great to be able to call in specialized groups that do the things we can’t do. It’s really good.”

Yesterday, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said people could aid in the search by reviewing security cameras and focus on the timeframe from Sunday, Feb. 25 in the afternoon hours through the morning hours of Monday, Feb. 26.

If you see any movements, vehicles, or individuals in that footage, you are asked to register online and send an email to bcarter@sumnersheriff.com, or call (615) 442-1865 so law enforcement can physically retrieve the footage.

The sheriff’s office told News 2 that an anonymous group of business owners in the Nashville area have pledged a minimum cash reward of $3,000 for information that helps investigators find Sebastian.

No other information was immediately released.

Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers, 15, was reported missing on Monday, Feb. 26 from the Beech area in Hendersonville.

Sebastian Rogers: Description

Sebastian is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 120 pounds with dirty blond hair. He was last seen on Monday, Feb. 26 near Stafford Court wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants, said the TBI.

AMBER Alert Issued

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) originally issued an Endangered Child Alert for Sebastian on the morning of Feb. 26 as multiple agencies took to the area to look for him.

Based on additional investigative information developed during the search, the TBI issued an AMBER Alert for Sebastian on the afternoon of Feb. 27. An AMBER Alert is issued when there is reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction has occurred and the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death, per the DOJ.

Multiple agencies including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Nashville Fire Department, City of Hendersonville’s first responders, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and Shackle Island Volunteer Fire have assisted in the search for Sebastian.

Who to Contact

If you have seen Sebastian or have info about his whereabouts, call the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 451-3838 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

