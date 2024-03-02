TN AMBER Alert: Search efforts for Sebastian Rogers continues into Day 6

Click here for the previous day’s coverage of Sebastian Rogers.

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been six days since 15-year-old Sebastian Rogers went missing from his home in Hendersonville.

Despite the thousands of miles that have been searched, officials say there have been no sightings of the missing 15-year-old.

It’s been an extensive effort to locate Sebastian as several agencies assist in the search via bloodhounds, helicopters, dive teams and more.

A News 2 crew was at the command post Saturday morning and saw teams that came as far as Collierville and Knox County.

During a Thursday press conference, first responders urged residents in the Beech High School area to check their properties in pairs and look into any confined spaces.

Authorities told News 2 Sebastian loves to fish, he loves cats and green is believed to be his favorite color.

In a call for solidarity, Sumner County residents wore the color green on Friday to show their support for Sebastian and his family.

The search for the missing 15-year-old resumed Saturday, March 2 around 7 a.m., entering its sixth day.

The TWRA shared pictures on Saturday showing officers assisting in the search. According to the agency, officers in region II have been coordinating directly with Sumner County Emergency Management to help search along waterways and wooded areas.

No other information has been released.

Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers, 15, was reported missing on Monday, Feb. 26 from the Beech area in Hendersonville.

Sebastian Rogers: Description

Sebastian is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 120 pounds with dirty blond hair. He was last seen on Monday, Feb. 26 near Stafford Court wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants, said the TBI.

AMBER Alert Issued

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) originally issued an Endangered Child Alert for Sebastian on the morning of Feb. 26 as multiple agencies took to the area to look for him.

Based on additional investigative information developed during the search, the TBI issued an AMBER Alert for Sebastian on the afternoon of Feb. 27. An AMBER Alert is issued when there is reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction has occurred and the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death, per the DOJ.

Multiple agencies including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Nashville Fire Department, City of Hendersonville’s first responders, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and Shackle Island Volunteer Fire have assisted in the search for Sebastian.

Who to Contact

If you have seen Sebastian or have info about his whereabouts, call the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 451-3838 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

