TLH 200: First installment of our history maker list spotlights those who built communities

Tallahassee Railroad Company's mule drawn car proceeding south between Pensacola and Jefferson in Tallahassee in this 1894 photo. Looking at west side of Monroe includes Wineburn's Restaurant and M. Lively Drugs.

The Tallahasseans who built the places and institutions where later generations would play, shop, talk, and come together as a community are among the first installment of the Tallahassee 200.

They were culled from nominations by readers of this newspaper, members of the Tallahassee Historical Society, and listeners of Real Talk 93.3’s The Greg Tish Show as part of the TLH 200: Gerald Ensley Memorial Bicentennial Project.

With the city celebrating the 200th anniversary of its founding, Greg and I have started a community wide discussion to come up with a list of people from all walks of life that helped grow a row of log cabins near what is now the intersection of Apalachee Parkway and Monroe Street into the political and educational capital of a growing, vibrant mega state. And the place we call home.

With your help we’ll identify those folks and provide 10 short profiles twice a month highlighting the legacy they left us.

Before the grand reveal of our first 10, it's important to note what our list is not. It's not a definitive ranking of any kind. And we're only profiling figures from the past, meaning that all individuals on our evolving list are deceased.

It will include well-known names like civil rights like C.K. Steele, the man considered Tallahassee’s greatest civil rights champion. And others not so well-known.

Of course, Gerald is on the list – the effort is inspired by the kind of journalism he practiced.

Boys waving from the back of a Buick Invicta heading down Apalachee Parkway towards Florida Historic Capitol Museum in Tallahassee, Florida, circa 1960. The Nathan Mayo building can be seen at the right. Apalachee Parkway was only recently finished when this picture was taken. Traversing over the low lying lands east of the capitol building, Apalachee Parkway cut through the middle of the historically Black community of Smoky Hollow.

Mike Royko had bars and saloons to mine for stories to illustrate Chicago politics. Jimmy Breslin roamed seaports, churches, and neighborhoods to paint a mosaic of New York wise guys, politicians and working people.

Ensley met Tallahassee as a cab driver, sportswriter, and columnist. He took lunch at a feed store to talk to farmers. He debated bartenders about local coaches. And he quietly explored neighborhoods on the weekend with a bicycle.

He captured the city’s spirit in columns informed by those interactions with everyday Tallahasseans.

Those are the people we want your help to identify.

Like, Ben Page Jr, captain of the 1939 Leon High School football team and World War II vet. In 1946, Page joined a three-person office at city hall that would become the Tallahassee Parks and Recreation Department – which today has a full-time staff of 214, backed by hundreds of volunteers who provided sports and other activities for thousands of children, as we speak.

Mr. Page was among those who constructed the loom we’ve used to weave a community into place.

There are others who time did not let Gerald get to that you may know about. Tell us about them with an email to history@tallahassee.com, and listen for updates on the Greg Tish Show and for the twice-monthly list of 10 of the Tallahassee 200.

