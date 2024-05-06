A San Angelo TLCA student is facing expulsion after a fake firearm threat to the school, according to TLCA administration.

According to the media release, the San Angelo Police Department found that two minors "decided it would be fun to do a prank."

"One of them, who lives in another community, influenced the other to make a post with what looked like a firearm," the release stated. "The investigation provided evidence this was not a firearm, and the one minor who attends TLCA lives in a home with no firearms."

Both minors could be facing charges, and the TLCA student is facing expulsion.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy for this kind of behavior," the release stated. "The student will not be on our school campus."

There was added security at the school on Monday. SAPD was also supporting with additional patrols.

"Thank you for your patience as we worked through a process to provide you with the facts," the release stated. "We value our TLCA family, and thank you for trusting us with your students."

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: TLCA student facing expulsion after false firearm threat