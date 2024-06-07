Tlaib celebrates federal housing funds for at-risk Detroit families

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) and Alternatives for Girls CEO Amy Good | Ken Coleman

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) on Thursday toasted the $1.1 million in federal funding for Alternatives for Girls (AFG) to construct Dr. Maya Angelou Village, where 45 units of “affordable, integrated, permanent supportive housing for at-risk families” are being developed in the Motor City.

The development is named after the late African-American poet.

“There is a great unmet need for affordable housing in Detroit and beyond and a great unmet need for those with families,” Amy Good, Alternatives for Girls CEO said.

AFG provides services for Detroit-area girls and young women facing conditions that put them at risk of homelessness, teen pregnancy, and exploitation. It offers a live-in shelter, after-school programs, college prep, summer camp, and outreach on the street, with the goal of keeping participants safe as they grow up.

“One of the biggest issues that I hear through every corner of my district is housing, access to housing that is accessible and affordable, so I’m incredibly proud of supporting the Dr. Maya Angelou Village,” Tlaib said.

Occupants are slated to be placed in the development by year’s end.

