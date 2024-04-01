TJC science center hosting week of events before total solar eclipse

Mar. 31—The TJC Earth and Space Science Center featuring Hudnall Planetarium will offer a full slate of special events during the week leading up to the historic total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.

Eclipse-themed planetarium shows Tuesday, April 2 through Saturday, April 6

The Hudnall Planetarium schedule will feature two dome shows to prepare the community for what to expect during the eclipse. Visitors will receive one free pair of solar eclipse viewing glasses with each ticket purchased — while supplies last.

Dome shows include:

—"Totality Over Texas" — 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 2 thought Saturday, April 6 — Texas is the place to see the total eclipse on April 8. Total solar eclipses are rare and beautiful phenomena, and the next one to cross the U.S. will occur in 2045 — so don't miss this one.

—"Eclipse: The Sun Revealed" — 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 2 through Saturday, April 6, and also at noon Saturday, April 6. April 8, the Moon will cast its shadow on the Earth, tracing a narrow path across North America. Learn how to safely observe eclipses, why they happen, and how the study of eclipses has advanced science.

Admission to individual dome shows is $7 for adults and $5 for children, students and seniors, ages 65 and up. Day passes are also available for $12 for adults and $9 for children, students and seniors.

Tickets are on sale at sciencecenter.tjc.edu.

The science center is located at 1411 E. Lake St. on the TJC central campus. Parking is free.

School field trips are available Tuesday through Friday only for $100 per group, and online reservations are required by going to sciencecenter.tjc.edu.

NASA astrophysicist Dr. Hakeem Oluseyi to speak April 4

Dr. Hakeem Oluseyi has three college degrees, including a Ph.D. in physics from Stanford University. He is an astrophysicist, author, STEM educator, multi-patented inventor, science journalist, TV personality, science communicator and inspirational speaker.

More impressive is his life story. Oluseyi grew up in some of the roughest neighborhoods of America, learned to survive on the street and still taught himself Einstein's theory of relativity from an old set of encyclopedias.

On television, Oluseyi has been a featured astrophysics commentator on the Science Channel's "How the Universe Works" and as a judge on the Netflix series, "Baking Impossible." In 2017, while working at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C., he led the public coverage of the solar eclipse. Monday, April 8, he will report on the total solar eclipse on ABC's Good Morning America.

Thursday, April 4, Oluseyi will share his experiences and insight as the featured presenter for TJC's Powerful Voices speaker series on the central campus.

During a midday session, he will speak to TJC students about overcoming adversity and pursuing dreams that might seem out of reach. Students in attendance will include participants in the TJC Promise and TRiO programs. Due to the generosity of underwriters, each student will receive a copy of Oluseyi's book.

At 7 p.m. that evening, he will share his story and address a new focus on space travel, during a discussion in Hudnall Planetarium, located in the TJC Earth and Space Science Center,

Admission for the evening event is $20. Ticket proceeds will support future speakers that mutually benefit TJC students and the community. Tickets are on sale at TJC.edu/PowerfulVoices or in the science center lobby before the event.

ETSO presents 'Totality of The Sun' performances April 6

In partnership with TJC, the East Texas Symphony Orchestra will present two special performances celebrating a total eclipse.

"Totality of the Sun" will feature the ETSO performing celestial musical selections accompanied by beautiful visuals provided by the science center.

Performances are 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, in Wise Auditorium, located in the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center on the TJC central campus.

Tickets are on sale at ETSO.org.

Star Party Saturday, April 6

Also on April 6, the TJC science center will host its monthly Star Party Saturday event, from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Visitors will find plenty of telescopes for viewing in the center's front courtyard, weather permitting, and area astronomy buffs will be on hand to help navigate the night sky.

Free planetarium shows will also be offered in the domed theater at 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Admission is free, but reservations are recommended by going to sciencecenter.tjc.edu.

Eclipse watch parties in Tyler, April 8

TJC has partnered with Visit Tyler to promote numerous eclipse-viewing sites across the city April 8.

Locations including Caldwell Zoo, Discovery Science Place, True Vine Brewing Company, Tyler State Park and many more, will host their own special viewing events.

For details, go to TotalityTyler.com.