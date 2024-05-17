TJC honors Rusk High School students

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Junior College recognized Rusk High School students who are a part of their ninth class of the Rusk TJC Citizens Promise Scholarship recently.

The scholarship was started by the James I. Perkins Family Foundation, Citizens 1st Bank, Rusk ISD, TJC and the TJC Foundation in February of 2014. It covers two years at TJC for Rusk students in the top half of their class with at least a 2.5 GPA.

“Of the nine students graduating, six are graduating with honors,” Megan Cumbee Burns, senior manager of TJC scholarships and the Rusk TJC Citizens Promise said. “As a group, all students being recognized in this cohort have accomplished a 3.29 cumulative GPA, continuing to outperform their counterparts within the TJC student population in hours and cumulative GPA. This great accomplishment is due to the students’ hard work and dedication.”

The following students are the 2024 Rusk Citizens Promise Scholarship recipients:

Preston Arnold, pursuing a degree in computer science

Dallas Bouman, pursuing a degree in business

Albert Gonzales, pursuing a degree in general studies

Shelby Hassell, pursuing a degree in pre-nursing

Kenyada Kincade, pursuing a degree in vocational nursing

Cameron May, pursuing a degree in general studies

Damian Mendez, pursuing a degree in network technology

Lacy Smith, pursuing a degree in occupational therapy assistant

Micah Solly, pursing a degree in pre-occupational therapy assistant

Carolina Villa, pursuing a degree in pre-nursing

Emma Bayless, graduating with a degree in psychology

Elisha Blankinship, graduating with a degree in gaming and simulation development — programming

Allen Dotson, graduating with a degree in general studies

Collin Zane Lofton, graduating with a degree in criminal justice-law enforcement

Christien Perez, graduating with a degree in business management

Esther Reifel, graduating with a degree in art

Lexie Stanley, graduating with a degree in general studies

Carson Wallace, graduating with a degree in visual communications

Kara Wofford, graduating with a degree in business

“You’ve shown us that we can do what we put our minds to. Your generosity will not be forgotten. Your kindness has created our futures. As we continue forward, know that you have played a hugely important role in our lives. You are changing futures and changing lives for the better in so many students. You’ve made so much possible for so many people. Thank you so much for all you’ve done,” said student Esther Reifel.

To learn more about the Rusk Citizens Promise Scholarship, visit Tyler Junior College online.

