Tjaden seeks Ohio Supreme Court intervention in 99th District race

Jun. 15—Justin Tjaden has filed a request with the Ohio Supreme Court and a separate case with the Geauga Court of Common Pleas, seeking to have his name placed on the November general election ballot for the Ohio 99th House district as an independent candidate.

"These legal actions are about defending the principles of fair access and equality in our electoral process," Tjaden said in a press release. "We must challenge any system that places unjust and discriminatory barriers in the way of candidates who dare to declare their independence from the Democrat and Republican Uniparty Machine. This fight is for the rights of all Ohioans, but especially those in District 99, to have a genuine choice in their representation."

Tjaden filed a petition for a writ of mandamus with the Supreme Court, naming the Geauga and Ashtabula County boards of elections as defendants.

In the petition, Tjaden seeks to have the Geauga County Board of Elections' decision to exclude him from the ballot overturned.

According to the petition, Tjaden submitted 552 signatures to the board for verification, more than the 495 signatures required to appear on the ballot. However, only 371 of the signatures were determined to be valid.

"Over the course of his Independent campaign, Mr. Tjaden sustained substantial physical, emotional, and financial hardship, pushing for a viable third option for an electorate in the face of political forces unwilling and/or unable to assist," the petition states.

"Mr. Tjaden put his law practice and personal relationships in jeopardy as he pursued his candidacy, recognizing the magnitude of the message he spread was too important if Ohioans were to ever see a truly representative government again."

Tjaden argues in his petition there is not time for an adequate remedy in the ordinary course of law.

The petition claims the boards of elections improperly invalidated signatures on Tjaden's petitions.

According to documents from the Ashtabula and Geauga county boards of elections, a total of 177 of his signatures were rejected. A total of 66 signatures were rejected because they did not match what was on record.

An additional 45 signatures were rejected because the addresses did not match the voter registration, 35 signatures were from people who were not registered voters and 26 were from voters who were out of the area. Other reasons for signatures being rejected included voters being from another county, the signature being illegible, and the petition being signed by the person circulating it.

In the petition, Tjaden claims the invalidation of signatures by the boards is an overreach.

Additionally, Tjaden claims he was denied his right to due process, claiming he was never adequately notified his candidacy would be acted upon at an April meeting.

Additionally, Tjaden takes issue with the means by which the signatures were reviewed. He was informed the signatures were reviewed by two bi-partisan teams in an email.

"Mr. Tjaden is not a Democrat. He is not a Republican. He is running as an Independent candidate," the filing states. "To say there was a bi-partisan review of Mr. Tjaden's signatures only confirms that members of two parties, neither of which want Mr. Tjaden to be on the November ballot, were responsible for deciding if he qualified for the November election."

The petition claims the provision of the Ohio Revised Code requiring an independent candidate to collect more signatures than major party candidates is unconstitutional, as candidates of major political parties are only required to obtain 50 signatures to participate in their party's primary.

On Friday, the Ohio Supreme Court ordered the boards of elections to file a response to the complaint within seven days.

Tjaden also filed suit in the Geauga County Court of Common Pleas against the Ashtabula and Geauga county boards of elections, the board members, directors and deputy directors of the respective boards.

The suit seeks a declaration that the boards violated Tjaden's rights when they failed to provide him with an adequate notice and opportunity to be heard. He is seeking $500,000 in compensatory damages and $500,000 in punitive damages, an order for the boards to certify Tjaden's candidacy and order the defendants to pay the costs of the action. It also repeats the claims of the unconstitutionality of the signature requirements.

"I said from the outset that I did not want this to be confrontational," Tjaden said in the release. "But if it's a fight they want, it's a fight they're going to get."