Tiverton man sentenced for attempted stabbing of Fall River police officers, medic

FALL RIVER — A Tiverton man faces up to a decade in state prison for robbing a man outside a Fall River marijuana dispensary and attempting to stab city police officers and a paramedic in January 2022, the Bristol County District Attorney's office announced.

Dillon Nobles, 26, was sentenced last week to six to 10 years after pleading guilty in Fall River Superior Court to indictments charging him with four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count each of armed assault with intent to murder, armed assault with intent to rob and resisting arrest.

All charges stem from Jan. 24, 2022 incidents in Fall River.

According to the DA's office, Nobles entered Nature’s Medicine Cannabis dispensary with his mother that afternoon. He was drunk so he was asked to wait outside where he encountered the male victim, who had had no identification to purchase marijuana and gave Nobles $30 to purchase some for him.

After Nobles went back into the store and came out with no marijuana, the victim confronted Nobles, at which point Nobles threatened the victim with a folding knife, the DA release states.

Later that same day, Fall River paramedics and police responded to the SRTA terminal for reports of an unresponsive passenger, later identified as Nobles. When roused, police said Nobles refused treatment and became defiant. An officer eventually calmed him down and convinced him to go to the hospital, but while walking to the stretcher Nobles became agitated and threatened a paramedic, brandishing his knife once again, the release states.

When police intervened, Nobles slashed one of the officers at the neck/torso area before fleeing on foot along 5th Street.

Following a brief pursuit, another officer attempted to subdue Nobles, who then tried to stab the officer in the neck, "coming within inches," the DA's office states. Another nearby officer was able to grab hold of Nobles' arm until additional officers arrived, removed the knife, and ultimately tased Nobles.

During the sentencing hearing before Judge Brian Glenny, Assistant District Attorney Russ Eonas argued for a 12-to 15-year state prison term, while the defense requested three to five years.

“The defendant assaulted a paramedic and a police officer who was merely checking on his well being. After fleeing, he tried to stab another officer in the neck. Fortunately he was subdued. This was all done in broad daylight, with a number of citizens around,” District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said in the press release. “This case highlights the danger that police officers face when they encounter armed and violent individuals during the course of performing their duties. These confrontations can lead to death or serious injury of officers. The police should be commended for using remarkable restraint in subduing the defendant. He clearly is a danger to the community and needs to be kept off the street.”

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: RI man gets prison time for attempt to stab Fall River police, medic