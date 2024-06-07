Tiverton High School class of 2024 Top 10 students

The following students were honored as the top 10 students in the Tiverton High School class of 2024.

Eilish Condon

Eilish Condon

1. Eilish Condon, Valedictorian, is the daughter of James and Shannon Condon. She will be attending Stonehill College in the fall and pursuing a major in Health Sciences. Eilish has been presented with such honors as the National Honor Society, the Rhode Island Civic Leadership Award, Best Overall Science Student, and the Friday Night Rivals Scholar Athlete of the Year. She has received the Tiverton Little League Scholarship, the National Education Association of Tiverton Scholarship, the Gerald Pietruska Scholarship, and the Student Council Carolyn St Michel Memorial Scholarship. She is the Class President, on the Peer Helping Network, played Softball and Volleyball. She has tutored, been a volleyball clinic instructor and hosted a book drive.

Sydney Simmons

Sydney Ann Simmons

2. Sydney Simmons, Salutatorian, is the daughter of Shawn and Julie Simmons. She will be attending Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the fall and pursuing a major in Mechanical Engineering. Sydney has been presented with such honors as the National Honor Society, Rensselaer Medal Award, the American Mathematical Society Award, the Outstanding Science Student in the Study of Physics and the Saint Michael’s College Book Award. She has received the Conrad Beaulieu Memorial Scholarship, the Carolyn St Michel Class of 1986 Scholarship, the National Education Association of Tiverton Scholarship, and the Bally’s Scholarship. Sydney is on the Student Council, part of the Peer Helping Network, Disney Dreamers Academy Class of 2023, Marching Band, Concert Band, and Jazz Band. She has completed the Career and Technical Education pathway for Engineering. Sydney wishes to work at Walt Disney Imagineering focusing on improving Audio-Animatronic technology.

Cameron Lambert

Cameron James Lambert

3. Cameron Lambert is the son of James and Karen Lambert. He will be attending Penn State University in the fall and pursuing a major in Forensic Science. Cameron has been presented with such honors as the National Honor Society, College Board Nation Rural and Small Town Recognition Program, Outstanding Math Student Award, Outstanding Science Student in the Study of Chemistry, URI Book Award, Rhode Island Civic Leadership Elmira College Key, and High Honor Roll. He has received the Tiverton Little League Scholarship, Stone Bridge Volunteer Fire Department Scholarship, Nora Wood Moore Scholarship, Tempo Scholarship, and the Student Council Carolyn St. Michel Memorial Scholarship. Cameron is on the Peer Helping Network, Tiverton Little League Volunteer, Saint Catherine’s Church CCD Volunteer, Class Vice President, Marching Band, Concert Band, and Jazz Band.

Addison Torio

Addison T Torio

4. Addison Torio is the daughter of Mike and Marlene Torio. She will be attending University of Connecticut in the fall and pursuing a major in Psychology. Addison has been presented with such honors as the National Honor Society, and the George Eastmen Young Leadership Award. She has received the Benjamin M. Wordell Scholarship. Addison is on the Peer Helping Network, volunteered at St Theresa’s Church, the Food Pantry, and played Basketball and Volleyball.

Lauren Lewis

Lauren Elizabeth Lewis

5. Lauren Lewis is the daughter of Frank and Cheryl Lewis. She will be attending Roger Williams University in the fall and pursuing a double major in Elementary Education and Psychology. Lauren has been presented with such honors as the National Honor Society, Young Leaders Award, National Society of High School Scholars, Presidential Award, Future Business leaders of America, Outstanding Accounting Student Award, Outstanding English Student Award, Outstanding Physical Education/Health Student Award, Aspiring Educators Award, Educators of America, Outstanding Junior History Department Student and High Honor Roll. She has received the Patricia Brigham Memorial Scholarship, and the Bally’s Scholarship. Addison is part of the Girls Who Code, Future Teachers of America, Yearbook Club and played Basketball.

Gabriela Croft

Gabriela Apocalypse Croft

6. Gabriela Croft is the daughter of Kevin and Maria Croft. She will be attending Quinnipiac University in the fall and will be pursuing a major in Mechanical Engineering. Gabriela has been presented with such honors as National Honor Society, High Honors, Junior Scholar Award, Certificate of Achievement in Jazz, and the Spanish Biliteracy Seal. Gabriela was on the Girls Varsity Soccer Team, Jazz band and Modern band bassist, Theater Bassist and student director, Student council representative and executive board treasurer, Peer Helping Network, Reader’s forum, Unified Tigers, Girls who Code, Photography Club, Tiverton High School Book Drive, Algebra Tutoring, and Holy Ghost Church Fish Fry and Bazaar. Gabriela will be minoring in Computer Science and plans to focus on Robotics in the future.

Sydney Dirga

Sydney Dirga

7. Sydney Dirga is the daughter of Robert and Katie Dirga. She will be attending University of Maine in the fall and will be pursuing a major in Communication Sciences and Disorders. She has been presented with such honors as National Honor Society. Sydney is part of the Concert and Jazz band.

Ethan Goetz

Ethan Joseph Goetz

8. Ethan Goetz is the son of Matthew and Jennifer Goetz. He will be attending Salve Regina University in the fall and will be pursuing a major in History. Ethan has been presented with such honors as the Elmira College Key award. He has received the Bally’s Scholarship and the Herbert and Claiborne Pell History Medal. Ethan was a member of the Chess club.

Aidan Sweeney

Aidan James Sweeney

9. Aidan Sweeney is the son of Bill Sweeney and Carla Spencer. He will be attending Penn State in the fall and will be pursuing a major in Mechanical Engineering. Aidan has been presented with such honors as the National Honor Society, and the Ruth Rocha Award. He has received the Honorable Edward P. Sowa Jr Memorial Scholarship. Aidan was a member of the Ski Club, Mock Trial, Peer Helping Network, Special Olympics Skiing, Croquet, Cross Country and Tennis.

Julia Polofsky

Julia Anne Polofsky

10. Julia Polofsky is the daughter of Jason and Alyssa Polofsky. She will be attending Community College of Rhode Island in the fall and will be pursuing a major in Radiology. Julia has been presented with such honors as the National Honor Society, Le Moyne College Heights Award, Congress of Future Medical Leaders, Student Council MVP’s, Oustanding Science Student in the Study of Biology, and High Honors. She was a member of the Peer Helping Network (C0-President), Class Treasurer, Volleyball and Lacrosse where she was awarded Most Improved Player. Julia has completed 90+ hours of community service.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Tiverton High School class of 2024 Top 10 students