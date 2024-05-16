Titusville's American Police Hall of Fame displays flags to honor fallen officers

Each year, in conjuntion with National Police Week, the American Police Hall of Fame and Museum in Titusville holds a memorial service for fallen officers, this year the event is at 7 p.m. Friday.

According to its website, the service will include a roll call of those officers lost in 2023, a roll call of fallen officers with family in attendance, tributes to those lost in the line of duty, and an outpouring of support and love for our Thin Blue Line families. Arrive early to visit the museum and locate your loved one's name in the Memorial. Service will conclude around 8:30 pm and the facility will remain open until 9:30 pm.

For the past 14 years, the Police Hall of Fame posts flags on the hillside in front of its Titusville facility to honor the family survivors for each of the Hall of Fame programs. For the memorial ceremony, 11,736 American flags are placed on the lawn surround the building, honoring the officers killed in the line of duty.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: American Police Hall of Fame displays flags to honor fallen officers