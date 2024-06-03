Titusville man pleads no contest in underage sex assault case

A Titusville man has pleaded no contest to statutory sexual assault on an underage girl in Troy Township more than three years ago.

Brett Michael Sutton, 33, entered the plea Thursday before Crawford County President Judge John Spataro and was sentenced to 570 days to four years in state prison followed by three years of probation. He also was ordered to pay a $500 fine plus court costs.

Pennsylvania State Police at Corry alleged Sutton assaulted the girl between Dec. 1, 2020, and Feb. 2, 2021, according to court documents. Police allege Sutton was 30 at the time and the girl was 13.

State police initially charged Sutton with rape, attempted rape, unlawful sexual contact with a minor, correction of minors, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, statutory sexual assault and attempted statutory sexual assault plus three counts of indecent assault on a person under age 16.

In a plea deal with the Crawford County District Attorney’s Office, Sutton pleaded no contest to the statutory sexual assault charge and all other charges were not prosecuting.

By pleading no contest, a person does not admit guilt but agrees there is enough evidence to convict if a trial were held. A no-contest plea has the same effect for sentencing purposes as pleading guilty.