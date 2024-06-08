Titusville man, 34, dies after his motorcycle strikes Tesla in Melbourne crash

MELBOURNE — A Titusville man was killed Saturday morning when his motorcycle crashed into a car at an intersection, police said.

Benjamin James Fish Jr., 34, was traveling eastbound on West NASA Boulevard on a Suzuki motorcycle when his vehicle struck the side of a westbound Tesla Y. The Tesla's driver, a 35-year-old Melbourne woman, was attempting a southbound turn onto Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Melbourne police said.

First responders administered CPR until the arrival of the Melbourne Fire Department, but Fish was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Those with information about the crash are asked to contact Melbourne Police traffic homicide investigators at 321-615-6649.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Titusville motorcyclist, 34, dies in Saturday crash in Melbourne