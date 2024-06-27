Titusville city officials face conflicts with residents, with one saying 'the fight is on'

There is a battle brewing in Titusville between the city government and residents.

The city and various groups of residents are at arms over variety of issues, most notably the city's refusal to certify a 2022 election in which more than 82% of voters approved an amendment to the city charter guaranteeing a "right to clean water."

These residents contend that city officials aren't listening to their concerns. Mayor Dan Diesel and other city officials respond that it's only a small group of residents who are complaining, and most of the roughly 50,000 people who live in Titusville have no problem with City Hall.

The rift comes as the campaign season goes into full swing, approaching what's expected to be hotly contested elections for Titusville City Council and the Brevard County Commission seat that includes the city.

Among the issues being raised are ones that deal with water quality, stormwater and sewer system infrastructure, other environmental issues, development, transparency in government, and the city manager's salary and performance reviews.

The residents' disputes with government officials were showcased at two recent protests outside City Hall in downtown Titusville that brought together residents of the city and surrounding areas to increase awareness to their issues. Protesters from the left and the right of the political spectrum stood side by side with signs detailing their causes.

"Citizens came together, and now the fight is on," said Titusville resident Tom Perez, who helped pushed the clean-water charter amendment.

'Perfect storm' in Titusville

These were among the people protesting outside Titusville City Hall in April, holding signs detailing a range of their concerns.

Dispute over charter amendment: 'Right to clean water' legal battle seen as accountability issue for Titusville

Perez said he has noticed that "it's getting more and more testy" at City Council meetings, especially during the public comment periods when members of the audience can address the council members and city staff.

"They're just ignoring the citizens," Perez said, referring to city officials. "And it's not just one thing. It's everything. It's Crazy Town."

Michael Myjak is vice chair of the Titusville Environmental Commission and chair of Speak Up Titusville, two of the groups that have been at odds with city government decisions. He contends that city leaders don't want change.

"There are people who want to maintain the status quo, and are afraid of the new activists," Myjak said.

Kevin Jeffrey, president of the Brevard County Republican Assembly and host of the political- and community-focused Brevard News podcast, describes the current dynamics of the conflicts between residents and city officials as "a perfect storm. There's pushback from the citizens. The people are tired of not being heard."

Jeffrey said he believes elected officials should be more receptive to residents' concerns, especially if "the people don't like what you're doing."

"The people are the bosses" in government, said Jeffrey, who lives just outside Titusville but owns property in the city. Elected officials "are the servants" of the people.

"Their job is to serve the people, everyday people," Jeffrey said, adding that some government officials "have lost perspective of what their job is."

Joining Titusville residents at City Council meetings and in their protests have been high-profile activists from other communities. They include Port St. John resident Stel Bailey, head of the Fight for Zero organization that works for environmental health issues; and Cocoa resident Kristin Lortie, who also focuses on Brevard County Commission and Cocoa city issues, and is administrator of Brevard Cares Citizens Coalition and the Cocoa Cares Citizens Hub Facebook groups.

"It speaks volumes that all these people are coming together for a purpose," said Bailey, who has had issues with Titusville over sewage spills within the city, aging infrastructure and obstacles placed in the way of water testing. "People are so fed up. I think people are hungry for change. There's just been numerous issues. I have completely lost faith and trust in the city government."

There have been ongoing issues with water qualify in the city, stemming back a series of sewage spills into the Indian River Lagoon, including spills resulting from aging infrastructure. The spills raised concerns in the community, both about the environmental damage to the lagoon and about negative impacts on public health.

In response, Myjak and others formed Speak Up Titusville, which advocated for the right to clean water initiative that was approved by voters in 2022. Supporters of the measure had hoped the passage of the referendum would help put more power into the hands of residents to press local government officials for solutions to address water quality issues.

But the City Council still has not certified the election, fearing adding right to clean water language to the city charter would increase the city's vulnerability to lawsuits. Two different judges ruling that the "right to clean water" amendment was not illegal under the state constitution.

Mayor says most residents supportive

Titusville Mayor Dan Diesel, a 2024 candidate for Brevard County Commission in North Brevard District 1, says he believes only a small percentage of city residents have issues with actions of the Titusville City Council.

Toni Shifalo, who serves on the Titusville Historic Preservation Board, said she has "serious problems with the City Council. Our City Council is not listening to the citizens."

But Diesel disputes the contention that city officials aren't interested in residents' concern.

"We do our best to address the concerns and problems brought to us from our citizens," said Diesel, who has served on the Titusville City Council since 2016, including as mayor since 2020, and this year is running for County Commission in North Brevard's District 1. "I feel that we do so, as fairly as possible. And, of course, sometimes we'll make half the citizens happy and the other half unhappy. "

Diesel said, in Titusville, "we generally have supportive citizens who understand that we are doing our best. But there are times that we either can’t do what a citizen might want us to do or what we do may not be what they had hoped we might do. We have to make the right decisions."

Meetings 'used as a campaign platform'

Titusville City Council member Sarah Stoeckel ― who is completing her eighth year on the City Council and is seeking reelection to a third term ― said she believes the current election season and the expanded use of social media are playing roles in the increased visibility of the people critical of city government.

"I feel like, unfortunately, our meetings have been used as a campaign platform" by some of the speakers, Stoeckel said. "I want to hear from the citizens. But certain groups are trying to take over the meetings. If we solve one issue, they're going find something else."

Stoeckel added that she believes the critics are a relatively small group of the city's residents because, "most times, people who are happy with how things are going are not going to come to our council meetings."

And she noted that non-residents are taking public comment time, when she would prefer to hear what residents of Titusville have to say about issues that concern them within the city.

Joe Robinson — who has served on the City Council for four years and now is running for mayor — sees "a correlation" between the activism and the approaching elections.

"I have no problem at all" with the activists, Robinson said.

But, he added, that, with some of them, "it's more negative and less positive" in their comments and feedback.

"We live in a time when everybody thinks they have all of the answers," Robinson said.

Transparency questioned

Some feel there also is a transparency issue within city government. For example, City Council agenda packages are not posted online in advance of the meetings ― unlike the practice of the County Commission and a number of other Space Coast cities. Titusville residents and other people interested in city government must file a public records request with the city clerk's office to get one.

Such packets typically include a wide range of documents related to items in the agenda to be discussed at council meetings.

Lortie said she believes the city not putting its meeting agenda packages online ahead of meetings "is very intentional." She said it "works in the city manager's favor" to help keep residents in the dark about what will be discussed and possibly voted on at council meeting.

City Manager Scott Larese said during a recent City Council meeting that not having the agendas online will continue to be the city's practice until issues with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements for the posting of documents on the city's websites are resolved.

At one time, Titusville City Council agendas had been on the city website. But there were concerns about municipal websites not being ADA-compliant, after a series of lawsuits over the issue were filed against local governments throughout the state.

Larese told the council that the city still needs to "figure out how to get all your charts and graphics to be ADA-compliant."

Larese said other cities that he reached out to about the issue "are not ADA-compliant," either.

Nevertheless, Stoeckel said she plans to bring the issue up again at the next City Council meeting, hoping to move forward with posting the agendas online.

Some residents also want more of the city's advisory board meetings to be livestreamed by the city. They sometimes have livestreamed the meetings themselves as an alternative for people who want to watch, but cannot attend the meeting.

Optimism from concerned residents

Residents who have issues with the city say they are encouraged by what they see as increased activism within the community.

"It's starting to feel like a new day," said Perez, who is a member of the Titusville Environmental Commission. "Citizens are starting to pay attention."

Titusville resident Elizabeth Baker, a volunteer for the environmental health organization Fight for Zero, said the latest miracle in Titusville ― the city earned the nickname "Miracle City" at the height of the Space Race ― is the diverse coalition that has formed is opposition to how city government is being run.

"Super-right-wing Republicans are standing right next to super-left-wing Democrats" during the recent protests outside City Hall, Baker said. "It was interesting to see the dynamics there. It was such a breath of fresh air for me. Everybody is just getting along."

"I think people are finally taking notice" of the issues, Myjak said.

But that's not universal among city residents, Myjak said, noting that "most residents don't have a clue as to what's going on in their city government."

Diesel says, despite what the detractors say, he and other members of the City Council are receptive to hearing from residents.

Diesel said City Council meetings often extend late into the night, as the City Council takes public comment on various issues.

"We work hard to hear every citizen. And, sometimes, even folks that are not Titusville residence — but we hear them," Diesel said. "I am pleased with the relationship that we have with our citizens. And many of them tell me that they are pleased, too. Will there always be some folks who are angry or frustrated? For sure. And, sometimes, understandably so. That is true of anything. But that does not mean that there are not an equal or higher number who might be pleased with and appreciate our efforts."

"I love our city. I love our citizens," Diesel said. "And I love hearing their concerns and problems."

Dave Berman is business editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Berman at dberman@floridatoday.com, on X at @bydaveberman and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dave.berman.54

Stan Johnston holds a sign supporting the right to clean water during a rally in Titusville.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Titusville city officials, residents at odds on range of issues