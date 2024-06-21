Do I need a title to sell an older car registered in the state? | Ask the RI DMV

Q: Do I need a title to sell a 1985 Mercedes-Benz 380 SL registered in Rhode Island?

— Carol C.

A: If the vehicle was registered to you prior to Jan. 1, 2024, you do not need a title to transfer ownership to a Rhode Island resident, if you can provide a Rhode Island registration in your name and a bill of sale/gift letter. Selling to someone outside of Rhode Island may require a title in order to register this vehicle in another state. However, if you DO have a title in your name, you, as the seller, must give the title and bill of sale/gift letter to the new buyer.

Effective Jan. 1, 2024, Rhode Island’s title law changed:

Prior to Jan. 1, 2024, Rhode Island did not title vehicles model year 2000 and older.

Effective Jan. 1, 2024, ALL vehicles are now eligible for a title including model years 2000 and older previously registered under the old law.

To obtain a title for a previously untitled vehicle registered in your name, present a valid registration, expired registration, or stamped paid sales tax form and a completed TR2/TR9 and a payment of $52.50 to the Research Office at the Cranston DMV. This form can be found on our website (dmv.ri.gov) in the “Forms” tab in the “Title Forms.”

ALL USED VEHICLES coming into Rhode Island from out of state, regardless of model year, require a VIN inspection from a local municipal police department.

If an out-of-state used vehicle is being registered in Rhode Island, and the state from which the vehicle is coming is a state that required a title for that vehicle, that title MUST be in the name of the seller, properly assigned to the buyer, and be presented, along with VIN inspection, at the time of sales tax payment or registration at the RI DMV.

If an out-of-state used vehicle is being registered in Rhode Island, and the state from which the vehicle is coming is a state that did not require a title for that vehicle, a valid proof of ownership (e.g. old registration, or paid sales tax form) in the name of the seller must be presented, along with a VIN inspection, at the time of sales tax payment or registration at the RI DMV.

ALL USED VEHICLES, regardless of model year, will now be issued a Rhode Island Certificate of Title upon payment of Sales Tax and/or Registration.

