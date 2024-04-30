Title IX improvement remains focus for Fresno State, CSU tells president in evaluation

Restructuring and rebuilding a Title IX office lacking the trust of its campus community is among seven goals for Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval included in a triennial performance review released Monday by the California State University and its board of trustees.

In the public portion of a review process that includes an evaluation by the chancellor’s office, CSU Chancellor Mildred Garcia stated a need to reinforce a culture that focuses on trust and respect, citing recommendations of a campus Title IX Task Force and reports from the State Auditor’s Office and the law firm Cozen O’Connor in the wake of sexual harassment scandals that rocked the university and system.

Cozen O’Connor, which in July 2023 completed a system-wide assessment of Title IX and Discrimination and Harassment in the CSU, wrote in its report on Fresno State that it has “wrestled with a severe trust deficit — a lack of trust in the CSU, and in Fresno’s leaders, staff, and processes.”

It also cited deficiencies in Title IX resources, staffing levels, record keeping and protocols for intake, support, investigations and case resolution options.

“I am grateful for the community and campus support I received throughout the triennial review process and appreciated the collaborative process with Chancellor Garcia to establish proactive and accountable goals to support Fresno State moving forward,” Jiménez-Sandoval said, in a statement from the university.

Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, president of Fresno State

Other goals in Fresno State president evaluation

Also among the goals was for the university to achieve resolution through consultation with Fresno State’s tribal partners on how to respectfully treat all the items and ancestors in its collection of Native American artifacts, within three years.

A 2023 report from the California State Auditor found that more than half of 21 CSU campuses with collections subject to the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act including Fresno State had not repatriated any remains or cultural items to tribes, and Fresno State was one of six schools that did not consult with tribes before conducting new or additional inventory of their collections.

Other goals included:

Increased first-year retention and graduation rates with a focus on closing equity gaps.

Enhanced curriculum to ensure student success.

Enhanced resources and services designed to foster a campus of inclusion and belonging.

Adequate training and support for faculty and staff to enhance research productivity and job satisfaction.

Strengthened ties with regional community partners to increase alumni engagement.

Performance evaluations for any faculty or staff members within the CSU including campus presidents are confidential, by state law.

A number of public triennial reviews were signed by former Chancellor Timothy White and stated no goals or any hint that confidential comments from students, faculty, staff or community members may spur substantive changes on campuses or would be addressed. Public reviews of former Fresno State President Joseph Castro, former Sonoma State President Judy Sakaki, former Cal State Fullerton President Framroze Virjee, Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong and others that were obtained by The Bee through public records requests were essentially form letters detailing the review purpose and processes.

Campus priorities

Garcia, in stating goals agreed upon by Jiménez-Sandoval and the board of trustees, provided at least some insight into campus priorities while praising the Fresno State president.

“The feedback that the Board and I received indicated that President Jiménez-Sandoval is a thoughtful leader who has brought healing across constituencies and throughout the community,” Garcia wrote, to the campus community. “It also reflected a desire to see continued commitment to recruiting and retaining diverse faculty and staff who reflect the communities that Fresno State serves.

“Overall, the Bulldog community recognized President Jiménez-Sandoval as a valued and respected leader and praised his work to advance Fresno State’s student- and community-focused mission with new academic and support programs, partnerships, and community support.”

The Fresno State president has committed to strengthening Title IX and DHR efforts on campus, combining the programs into one centralized and more accessible office, hiring additional personnel and conducting annual assessments of the departments.

But Jamie Pontius-Hogan remains Title IX and Clery compliance director and Vice President of Administration Debbie Adishian-Astone still oversees the department, more than two years after Fresno State became the flash point for sexual harassment scandal in the CSU system in a February 2022 USA Today report that detailed its mishandling of allegations against a former high-ranking administrator.

Jiménez-Sandoval’s next review will be initiated under CSU policy in 2026-27.