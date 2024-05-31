TITANS detectives arrest woman for April 19 murder at Bellevue apartment complex

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to a press release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD), specialized investigations TITANS detectives arrested a woman for an April homicide ;ate Thursday afternoon.

Jamya Bolton-Madison, 19, was arrested on a charge of criminal homicide for her involvement in an April 19 shooting at Forest Park Apartments in Bellevue. Dorsey Moorlet, 37, was found shot next to the front door of his apartment. Moorlet died shortly after arriving at an area hospital, per the press release.

Jamya Bolton-Madison (Source: MNPD)

MNPD added that the investigation, led by Jefferson Hughes of the Homicide Unit, showed that the incident was domestic-related. Moorlet was dating Bolton-Madison’s mother at the time of the shooting.

Bolton-Madison is also accused of gun theft for stealing her mother’s pistol as well as evidence tampering. She is currently in jail on $112,500 bond.

