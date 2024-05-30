TITANS detectives arrest convicted felon on first-degree murder indictment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department said in a press release that the Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives arrested a convicted felon on probation.

Nakelvious Featherston was arrested on a first-degree murder indictment for the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Anthony Barksdale. Barksdale was shot at an apartment complex on Oakwell Farms Lane in Hermitage on November 19, 2023.

Barksdale was arriving at an apartment building when a gunman opened fire. The gunman then chased Barksdale to the front door and continued shooting as Barksdale tried to flee, per MNPD. Detective Kevin Guyton’s investigation ultimately led to the identification of Featherston as the suspect in this targeted shooting.

Nakelvious Featherston (Source: MNPD)

The press release added that detectives arrested Featherston without incident at an apartment complex on Mountain Valley Drive. He has prior convictions of aggravated burglary, facilitating attempted aggravated robbery and evading arrest out of Rutherford County.

Featherston also has pending charges in Nashville stemming from a January arrest for aggravated assault and unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon.

