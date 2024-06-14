Tishomingo County woman wins $500,000 in Mississippi Lottery

TUPELO - It's been a good week for some Mississippi Lottery players in Northeast Mississippi.

On Tuesday, the Mississippi Lottery Corp. announced that a Tishomingo County woman had won one of the top prizes of $500,000 on a $20 scratch-off ticket she had purchased from Wiley Discount Tobacco and Beverages in Iuka.

Also on Tuesday, MLC announced that a Tupelo woman won a total of $7,600 on two Cash 4 tickets, one worth $5,000 and one worth $2,600, from Sam’s Corner Kitchen in Tupelo, and a Corinth woman won $5,000 on a $2 scratch-off ticket from Marathon in Corinth. Additionally, a Nettleton woman won $2,000 on two Cash Pop tickets ($1,000 each) from Texaco Express and Sprint Mart 5, both located in Nettleton.

On Monday, MLC said a Houston man won $20,000 on a $2 scratch-off ticket from Sprint Mart #4146 in Houston.

Also on Monday, Mississippi Lottery officials said for the month of May, it transferred more than $9.4 million to the state’s Education Enhancement Fund, bringing the total transfer for Fiscal Year 2024 to the state to nearly $116 million.

Each fiscal year, the first $80 million in net proceeds goes to roads and bridges, with any proceeds more than $80 million going to the EEF. Having reached the $80 million required for roads and bridges in February, the EEF has received a total of nearly $36 million. It will continue to receive the entirety of the Lottery transfer to the state through the June transfer, marking the end of Fiscal Year 2024.

The EEF, which also receives other state money, is used for early learning collaboratives, early learning collaborative coaches, math coaches, the Teacher Supply Fund, upgrading the Mississippi Student Information System and career and technical education grants.