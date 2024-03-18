Tire on Enterprise rental was faulty before crash that killed 20-year-old, lawsuit says

A Texas woman has filed a lawsuit after she says her daughter died in a car crash while riding in a rental car.

The lawsuit against EAN Holdings, which does business as Enterprise Rent-A-Car, stems from a fatal crash in January.

McClatchy News reached out to Enterprise Rent-A-Car for comment on March 18 but did not immediately hear back. The company told WOIA that it “does not comment on pending litigation.”

On Jan. 2, Lourdes Galeas’ daughter, 20-year-old Jenny Nunez, was a passenger in a 2021 Dodge Challenger that was rented from Enterprise, according to the lawsuit.

While traveling on State Highway 95 in Williamson County, the Challenger suddenly hydroplaned and crossed into another lane, causing another vehicle to strike it, the lawsuit said, citing the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Nunez was killed in the crash, according to the lawsuit.

“My daughter was a very happy girl, very charismatic,” Galeas told WOAI. “It’s a pain you don’t get over with anything.”

As officials investigated the crash, they found that the right rear tire had an “unsafe” tread depth of 2/32 of an inch, according to the lawsuit, citing a DPS investigation.

New tires usually have a tread depth of 10/32 or 11/32 of an inch, and once a tire hits 2/32, it should be replaced, according to Bridgestone Tires.

“It is entirely possible that the tread depth of that right rear tire contributed to (the vehicle) hydroplaning and entering into a side skid,” a crash report included in the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit says Enterprise failed “to correct maintenance problems” on the vehicle and failed “to take the vehicle out of circulation.”

“How could they rent that car out and not check it?” Galeas told WOAI.

Galeas’ attorney Laura James said they are working to prevent similar rental car tragedies from happening in the future.

“In the wake of the devastating loss of her daughter, Jenny, my law firm stands with Ms. Lourdes Galeas in urging the rental car industry to prioritize passenger safety,” James told McClatchy News in a statement. “This tragedy underscores the critical importance of ensuring rental vehicles are meticulously maintained and meet the highest safety standards.”

Galeas is suing Enterprise for an undetermined amount.

Williamson County is about a 40-mile drive north from Austin.

Fired Enterprise worker crashes rental cars, tries setting some on fire, Ohio cops say

Couple found shot in parking lot as they rent car during trip to Colorado, cops say

4-year-old run over by car after falling onto roadway, Georgia deputies say