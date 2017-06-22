What Tire Buyers Are Shopping For

View photos

All-weather grip is the most sought-after attribute when shopping for a replacement tire, according to a new survey of tire buyers conducted by Consumer Reports. Fewer than one in three respondents specifically looked for the lowest price.



These are among the findings from a large, tire-buying survey of 48,525 CR subscribers, who reported on 50,125 tire buying and/or installation experiences from walk-in chains, online retailers, independent tire retailers, and car dealerships.



The length of the manufacturer’s treadwear warranty was considered important by 49 percent of shoppers. This oft-touted information can be found in stores and on manufacturer websites, but it is not an ideal comparison, given that the number is self-reported.



Tire Shopping Features

Percent

All-Weather Grip 54

Length of Manufacturer's Treadwear Warranty (Miles) 49 Brand 47 Traction 44 Handling 43 Braking 31

Free Follow-up Services and Maintenance 31

Lowest Price 31 Treadwear Traction Temperature Ratings (Located on Sidewall of Tire) 27

Tread Type 23

Retailer Recommendation 20 Other 11

When it comes time to purchase replacement tires, don’t rely solely on retailers for guidance. Be sure to check the our tire ratings. To help our readers make informed decisions, we put tires through a battery of tests, including braking, handling, hydroplaning resistance, winter traction, ride comfort, and rolling resistance—a factor for fuel economy. The resulting data can help you find the best tires for your needs, emphasizing the factors that matter most to you.



See our tire buying guide and ratings.





