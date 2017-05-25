Tips to Stay Safe in the Sun!

Save your skin with the right sunscreen applied the right way. Dermatologist Sonia Batra explains how to soak up the rays without endangering your health!

• Apply Wide-Spectrum Sunscreen. Look for a product that blocks both UVA and UVB rays.

• Look for Zinc Oxide on the Label. It’s the most effective ingredient for protecting your skin. Titanium dioxide is a good second choice.

• Choose SPF 30 or Above. That means you can stay about 30 times longer in the sun for the same exposure than if you were wearing nothing. It will also block about 97 percent of UV rays.

• Reapply After Water. If you’ve been in the pool or the ocean, it’s time to put on more sunscreen. In general, reapply once every hour if you’re exposed to water, and once every two to three hours if you’re out in the sun continually.

• Avoid Peak UV Hours. Try to schedule activities that have you out in the sun for the morning or evening – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. is the greatest danger zone for UV exposure.

• Look for Sun-Protective Clothes. Hats and long-sleeved shirts are great choices, especially clothes with built-in sun protection – look UVF fabrics.

“It’s totally fine to go out and have fun in the sun!” says Dr. Batra. “Just make sure you’re protecting your skin from sunburns."