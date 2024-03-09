Tips sought after SUV hits at least one child in Bristol, Va.; no serious injuries reported

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are seeking tips after one or two children were reportedly hit by a vehicle near a stopped school bus.

According to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department, it reportedly happened around 2:30 p.m. near the Girls Inc. on Clinton Avenue.

The police department said a city school bus was unloading children in front of Girls Inc. when a gray Jeep SUV struck one or two of the children. One child received minor injuries but did not require medical attention at the scene.

Witnesses told police that a woman driving the SUV stopped and got out to check on the children before driving away.

Investigators are looking for information or video related to the incident or the identity of the driver.

The police department can be reached by calling 276-645-7400.

