Tips on registering to vote, updating voter information

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvanians have until Monday, April 8, to register to vote or make changes to their voter registration information — including party affiliation — ahead of the state's Tuesday, April 23, Presidential Primary.

Registering to vote for the first time or updating a voter's information

Submit online at register.votespa.com.

Obtain a paper voter registration application from a candidate, political party or other federal, state or municipal offices.

Request a paper voter registration application on the Department of State's website, www.vote.pa.gov.

Download a voter registration application from the Department of State's website, www.vote.pa.gov, or the Franklin County website, www.franklincountypa.gov.

Apply at a Department of Transportation photo license center when updating a driver's license.

Apply at a government agency: state offices that provide public assistance and services to persons with disabilities; armed forces recruitment centers; a county's clerk of courts office; area agencies on aging or county mental health/intellectual disabilities offices; and centers for independent living

Once an application is processed, voters will receive a voter registration card in the mail noting the changes they have made along with the location of their polling place.

Applications received or postmarked after April 8 will be processed for the 2024 Presidential Election in November.

Offices on the April Presidential Primary ballot include U.S. president, U.S. senator, state attorney general, state auditor general, state treasurer, representative in Congress, senator in the General Assembly, representative in the General Assembly, and delegates to the Democratic and Republican national conventions.

Because Pennsylvania has a closed primary voting system, only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote for their parties' candidates in the primary. Voters who are currently registered as Independent or with any minor political party (i.e. Green, Libertarian, Constitutional, etc.) will not be able to vote for any candidates at the upcoming Presidential Primary. Voters who wish to vote for all the candidate races will need to change their party affiliation to either Democratic or Republican before April 8.

Any questions concerning updating a voter's registration information should be directed to the Franklin County Voter Registration Office at 717-261-3886 or the Franklin County Election Board at 717-261-3812.

Additional election and voter registration information is available on the Franklin County website, www.franklincountypa.gov.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Tips on registering to vote, updating voter information