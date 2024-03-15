Tips help Boise police find, arrest rape suspect. He allegedly attacked woman at motel

About 48 hours after enlisting the public’s help to identify a person of interest in a sexual assault investigation, Boise police on Thursday arrested a man and booked him into the Ada County Jail on a pair of felony charges.

Alexander Rutledge, 25, of Boise, faces one count of rape and one count of assault, according to online records and a Boise Police Department news release Friday.

Boise police on Tuesday issued a release and photos of a man they said they wanted to question after a woman reported being raped at a motel near the Boise Airport. Police said the woman was attacked in a room but was able to fight and run away, even though the suspect had a knife. She was taken to a local hospital, the release said.

Detectives from the Boise department’s Special Victims Unit investigated and said that work led to the arrest of Rutledge. In the release Friday, they thanked “the public for the numerous tips that were called in. It was tips from the public that initially helped police locate the subject in the surveillance photos.”

Rutledge is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 29, according to online court records.