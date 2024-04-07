Tips to capture the total solar eclipse on your smartphone camera
Many of us pull out our cell phones to capture big memories. During the once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse, many of us will try to capture the memory in a photo or video.
Let’s break down some of the common conspiracy theories around the April 8 solar eclipse.
On Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse will be visible across a swath of North America, from Mexico’s Pacific coast to the easternmost reaches of Canada. NASA has sponsored a handful of citizen science projects that anyone can participate in.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
Preliminary local forecasts in 15 states along the so-called path of totality show viewing the highly-anticipated celestial event may be a problem for some, less so for others.
A look ahead at living your best life this April, from the total solar eclipse to the rainy day activity you should try.
Want to check out the upcoming astronomical action? Protecting your vision is a must.
The UConn freshman showed why he's a projected NBA lottery pick with a career-high 21 points vs. Alabama. Can he and the Huskies finish off another championship run?
