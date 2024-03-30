Has tipping gotten out of control? This is what most Americans say

Has tipping gotten out of control? According to a new study by WalletHub, nearly three in four Americans say yes.

There’s no denying that it’s gotten more expensive to go out to eat, and three in five Americans say they believe “businesses are replacing employee salaries with customer tips.”

“I think tip requests have become more pervasive because of technological advancements that allow tip screens to be added to any point-of-sale system. For consumers, it has become exhausting that every time you check out somewhere, instead of just signing your name, there is a tip screen,” said Cortney Norris, Assistant Professor for the School of Hospitality and Tourism Management at Oklahoma State University.

Channel 2 consumer adviser Clark Howard says you shouldn’t be guilted into it -- tip because you want to.

It’s being dubbed “guilt tipping” and it’s adding up quickly according to the digital payment company Square.

Tipping at full- and quick-service restaurants went up about 16% in 2022, compared to the 2021 timeframe.

“If you’re taking out food, someone takes food off the shelf, and they hand you the bag and then you’re asked to do a tip. I think people feel kind of put upon by that,” said Edgar Dworsky, founder of ConsumerWorld.org.

Howard says don’t feel the pressure. It’s not mandatory to tip. You should tip because it’s something you want to do, not because you feel you have to.

Howard says if you do tip, leave it in cash. That way, you know, it’s actually going to go to the employees and not be scarfed up by the manager or the owner of that location.

