Tippecanoe County voter turnout is 'tepid' for Primary Election

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Tippecanoe County voter turnout was not impressive at the start of Election Day.

The Election Board met at 8 a.m. Tuesday for a briefing on the turnout and problems for the 2024 Primary Election.

As of that time, 957 voters had cast ballots in the first two hours of Tuesday's voting, Tippecanoe County Clerk Julie Roush said. There were 4,929 voters who cast early ballots. As of 8 a.m., that's about 5% of the county's registered voters.

"Our expectation of turnout is low," Roush said. "We expected that because there is no contested presidential race in the primary."

A "vote here" sign stands outside the entrance of the polling station at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds on Election Day, Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

In comparison to 2020, 19.6% of registered voters cast ballots, and in 2016, 35.7% of the county's registered voters cast ballots. In 2016, the presidential races were still up in the air, making Indiana a pivotal state for the races.

Dave Smith, an election board employee, said, "We're rolling along. Turnout is still tepid. Everybody in the state is reporting it that way."

Voters make their way into the polling place on Election Day, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds in Lafayette, Ind.

The election officials also faced the challenge of poll workers who canceled at the last minute.

"The hardest thing we've had to deal with is, we've had an unprecedented number of call offs. No shows. At the last minute. We're talking 25," Roush said.

Stickers for voters are set in a pile for Election Day, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds in Lafayette, Ind.

Smith said they shuffled around workers to fill in the gaps, and everything continued smoothly.

The polls are open until 6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette area voter turnout is 'tepid' for Primary Election