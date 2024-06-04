Tipp City's council hires Mack as city manager to replace retiring Eggleston

Jun. 3—TIPP CITY — Eric Mack, who has been a Tipp City government employee for more than a decade, will be the community's new city manager, effective June 29.

Tipp City Council voted unanimously Monday night to hire Mack for the top management position. He will take the position being vacated with the retirement of Tim Eggleston at the end of June.

Mack was one of the three finalists for the city manager position.

"We welcome Mr. Mack. He's been a great employee here for several years. This was a long process and we had several candidates to consider," City Council President Kathryn Huffman said Monday night. To Mack, she added, "We appreciate your application, and I think all of council was very happy to have the opportunity to welcome you as city manager."

Mack has been the city's director of municipal services and engineering for six years. He was first hired by the city in 2012 as project manager/GIS manager before becoming the deputy director of municipal services and engineering in August 2015. A promotion to the current position came in June 2018.

Mack holds a bachelor's degree in urban affairs and a master's in public administration, both from Wright State University.

He will be paid $150,000 a year plus benefits, according to the contract approved by City Council. Council members met in a number of executive sessions in recent months to discuss the manager selection. Council worked with search firm Raftelis on the manager search.

City Finance Director John Green said the hiring was "a long and thorough process," and he called Mack "an excellent candidate."

Eggleston came to Tipp City from Conneaut, Ohio in late 2014, taking the position as city manager. When he first announced his pending retirement several months ago, he said his municipal government career had always been in small towns, and he spoke highly of Tipp City.

"Tipp has been and always will be a remarkable community to raise a family and work," Eggleston said then. "I am grateful that I was given this opportunity to serve the community."