Tipp City BOE doesn’t decide on proposed staff cuts, teachers voice frustrations

Dozens of teachers gathered to fight for their jobs.

As reported on News Center at 11, Tipp City school teachers said they recently found out nearly 19 of them will be laid off.

But the district has a different story.

Teachers were adamant with the Board of Education that none of them should lose their jobs.

“In the past staff have been the last cuts made, why is it now the first option explored,” Brenda Mahoney, vice president of Tipp City Education Association said.

She later explained that all teachers, including herself, found out about the layoffs during a Board of Education meeting three weeks ago.

Mahoney said she thinks the cuts are a result of voters passing a levy last month.

>> RELATED: Tipp City voters approve bond issue looking to fund new PK-8 school

The levy will allow the district to close two old schools and open a new PK-8 school.

“I would not have voted that way if I had known jobs were going to be potentially lost,” Alisha Barton a parent said.

Cutting jobs has angered retired teachers and others who grew up in the district.

The board chose to not decide on job cuts Tuesday night.

But some think the district should have given teachers a definite answer at the meeting.

>> Car ‘spun out,’ crashed into Trotwood house, 911 call says

“I feel bad for the teachers that their jobs are possibly affected I would like to have an issue settled as quickly as possible.

Superintendent Aaron Maron said the district started talking about job cuts last year.

“I don’t believe it’s new information. This has been known since November, it has been talked about in meetings,” Moran said.

He went on to say cuts have nothing to do with the levy passing.

“A five-year forecast back in November showed a deficit of $3.6 million,” he said.

Maron added the cost of the deficit did not change whether the levy for the new building passed or not.

The board said it will look at job cuts again at its meeting on May 6.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.



