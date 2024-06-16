Tip line created for information on Brunett case

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

LORANGER, La. (WGNO) — Do you have information about the kidnapping of 6-year-old Jalie Brunett and the murders of 3-year-old Erin Brunett and their mother, Callie? The FBI has established a digital tip line in hopes of uncovering more details about what happened in the case.

On Thursday, June 13, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards said 35-year-old Callie was found dead by her father on the floor of her bedroom inside her locked mobile home on North Cooper Road after having been reported missing by her parents 24 hours earlier. They had last spoken to her Tuesday morning.

According to the Louisiana State Police, Jalie and Erin, were abducted before 8 a.m.

Around 4 p.m. the same day, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that a suspect, 36-year-old Daniel Callihan, was arrested in Jackson, Mississippi.

Additionally, it was announced that Erin had been found dead in a wooded area. Jalie was found alive and taken to a Jackson hospital.

Nexstar Media’s WJTV News reported that Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said possible evidence of human trafficking, “including small animal cages,” was discovered at the scene and the Human Trafficking Divisions of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Hinds County were contacted.

Wade said he did not believe Callihan was the father of the two children. He’s currently being held at the Rankin County Jail on a courtesy hold.

In a video from the Jackson Police Department, Callihan is heard reportedly admitting to the crime, saying he deserves the death penalty.

Wade also told WJTV News that an alleged accomplice was arrested. Victoria Cox, 32, is an acquaintance of Callihan, who was also captured Thursday in Jackson and faces possible charges of capital murder.

Daniel Wayne Callihan (Courtesy: Rankin County Sheriff’s Office)

32-year-old Victoria Cox (WJTV)

Authorities in Mississippi have captured a man at the center of an Amber Alert out of Louisiana. (WJTV)

Callie Brunett’s missing vehicle (Courtesy: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office)

6-year-old Jalie and 4-year-old Erin Brunett (Courtesy: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The next day, the FBI announced its involvement in the case. Through the digital tip line, investigators are hoping the public can provide more answers in the case.

Photos or videos that may help with the investigation can be uploaded on the FBI’s website.

Specifically, the FBI is looking for people to come forward who may have had contact with Callie, Erin or Jalie between Tuesday, June 11 and Thursday, June 13. Additionally, anyone who was in the area between Loranger and Jackson, Mississippi between those dates and who may have had contact with Jalie, Erin, Callihan or Cox is asked to come forward with any information.

Report your information anonymously to the FBI by calling 1-800-225-5324 or online.

