Tioga County repeat offender gets more than 13 years in prison for child porn conviction

A former Newark Valley man with previous sex crime convictions will spend more than a decade in federal prison after pleading guilty late last year to a child pornography charge.

U.S. District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby on Thursday sentenced David P. VanHousen, 54, to 13 years and four months in prison for possession of child pornography.

Suddaby also sentenced VanHousen to serve a life term of supervised release after he leaves prison, and he will also be required to register as a sex offender.

VanHousen, already a registered Level 3 sex offender, the most serious level, pleaded guilty in December of 2023, telling the court he possessed child pornography while he was in a treatment facility.

VanHousen admitted that, while civilly committed at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy, following several sex offense and child pornography-related convictions, he possessed numerous images and videos of child pornography on a contraband phone, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, which prosecuted the case.

VanHousen was previously convicted in 2001 for sexual misconduct and third-degree rape in New York State court and transportation of child pornography in federal court.

VanHousen could have been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for his conviction, which resulted from an investigation by the FBI Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Force and New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Tioga County NY man sentenced to 13 years plus for child porn plea