Tioga County, PA residents warned about jury duty phone scam

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) –The Tioga County, Pennsylvania, Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about yet another phone scam.

According to a post on the Tioga County PA Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the sheriff’s office recently received a call from a concerned citizen about a scam phone call. The scammer claimed that they were a lieutenant calling about a jury trial and jury duty. Sheriff Frank Levindoski is using this as an opportunity to give Tioga County residents tips about what they should do if they suspect that they are the intended victim of a scam call.

No one should ever give personal information over the phone when receiving a call unless they personally know the caller. Levindoski emphasizes not to provide your credit card information, social security number, date of birth, driver’s license number, or banking information to anyone.

Additionally, no government agency will ever ask for or accept gift card payments. If a caller asks you to purchase gift cards and give them the numbers as some sort of payment, it’s a scam.

If you suspect that you’re on the phone with a scammer, hang up immediately without providing any more information to the caller. You should also note the number of the caller, but keep in mind that scammers can spoof phone numbers.

If you’re worried that a suspicious call could be legitimate, call the agency back by dialing the number provided by its official website or another reliable source. If you live in Tioga County and are concerned that you could be wanted or that the sheriff’s office might be trying to call you for another reason, call the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office at 570-724-3491.

