This Tiny Florida Island Village Is Pulling Together In Irma's Aftermath

GOODLAND, Fla. - As Florida begins to recover from the impact of Hurricane Irma, residents of some small communities want the public to know that it’s not only large cities like Miami or Tampa that were hit hard by the storm.

“We’re less than a dot on the map,” Kelly Kirk told HuffPost. Kirk and her parents are the owners of Kirk Fish Company, a retail and wholesale seafood company in Goodland, which has about 400 year-round residents. “So it’s easy to look at big cities that are highly populated and see that, and it’s not as easy to see us down here,” she added.

View photos Fallen trees in Goodland, Florida, after Hurricane Irma. (David Lohr/HuffPost) More

Goodland lies on the southeastern corner of Marco Island, which is located in the Gulf off the coast of Southwest Florida. It’s a small community that has traditionally been a fishing village, and now also has a significant population of retirees.

Irma hit the community on Sunday, causing extensive damage. As of Wednesday, there was no electricity and cellphone service was spotty. Residents were told it could take up to two weeks to restore power. Officials were attempting to get the town’s water back up and running.

View photos Hurricane Irma left a path of destruction in Goodland, Florida. (David Lohr/HuffPost) More

Powerlines stretched across the streets, trees on top of houses and cars. Many of the streets were still covered in mud, a remnant of the flooding from Irma. Some residents had up to 4 feet of water in their homes. Many houses had damaged roofs and broken windows

Kirk said that her family’s fleet of fishing boat survived the storm, but the damage to the business was extensive.

View photos A damaged shed used by Kirk Fish Company. (David Lohr/HuffPost) More