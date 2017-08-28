This tiny dog braved Harvey flooding in his very own bucket boat

Brave Houston residents are doing their best to stay safe in the wake of historic flooding that's rocked their city since Friday.

SEE ALSO: Apple is accepting donations through iTunes to aid Harvey storm relief

On Saturday, a resourceful dog became an internet hero for dragging an entire bag of pet food with him while wandering the Houston streets. And now a little pup Kiwi is getting noticed for braving the storm with assistance from his makeshift bucket boat.

Her owner shared footage of the tiny boater via Instagram:

Stay safe, little Kiwi.