Are tinted vehicle windshields and windows legal in Illinois? Here’s what state law says

Have you considered having your car windows tinted for privacy purposes, or so it’s not so bright? You may want to check Illinois law first to make sure your alterations are legal.

In January, state law changed to prohibit police officers from lawfully stopping or searching vehicles solely because they have something hanging in the rearview mirror, but law enforcement can still stop you if they suspect your tint is too dark.

Illinois regulations do allow some tint on car windows, but there are specific limits that vary based on the window’s location. Here’s what to know about legal tint in Illinois.

Are car window tints legal in Illinois? Are there exceptions?

The only tint Illinois drivers may lawfully have on their front windshield is a nonreflective tinted film extending no more than 6 inches down from the top of the windshield, according to the relevant state law.

Regulations differ for tinting the windows on each side of the driver, but you can use tint if it fits one of these exceptions:

“On vehicles where none of the windows to the rear of the driver’s seat are treated in a manner that allows less than 30% light transmittance, a nonreflective tinted film that allows at least 50% light transmittance, with a 5% variance observed by any law enforcement official metering the light transmittance, may be used on the vehicle windows immediately adjacent to each side of the driver.”

“On vehicles where none of the windows to the rear of the driver’s seat are treated in a manner that allows less than 35% light transmittance, a nonreflective tinted film that allows at least 35% light transmittance, with a 5% variance observed by any law enforcement official metering the light transmittance, may be used on the vehicle windows immediately adjacent to each side of the driver.”

“On vehicles where a nonreflective smoked or tinted glass that was originally installed by the manufacturer on the windows to the rear of the driver’s seat, a nonreflective tint that allows at least 50% light transmittance, with a 5% variance observed by a law enforcement official metering the light transmittance, may be used on the vehicle windows immediately adjacent to each side of the driver,” Illinois law says.

On cars that don’t have tinted windows to each side of the driver, a perforated window screen may be lawfully used on windows behind the driver’s seat in Illinois.

People who have specific medical conditions, such as light sensitivity resulting from a traumatic brain injury, may be exempt from tint light transmittance requirements if they obtain a letter from their doctor. Someone who installs darker tint for a customer with a medical condition must keep a copy of the certified statement, according to Illinois law.

Drivers who have dark window tint due to a medical condition must apply for license plates that indicate they have tinted windows.

What happens if I violate the law?

It’s illegal to install or repair any prohibited tint in Illinois. Law enforcement officers may use tint meters to check if tint is legal if they suspect it is too dark.

Violating window tint law in Illinois may result in a petty offense carrying a fine between $50 and $500. Subsequent offenses are considered Class C misdemeanors and may result in a $100 to $500 fine. People who are convicted of violating window tint law in the state are also required to alter the tint to be compliant.

The Belleville Police Department did not issue any tickets for illegal window tinting in 2022 or 2023, and has not issued any so far in 2024.