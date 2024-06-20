Tinker Air Force Base's Air Logistics Center survived closure in 1995

BURPEE, RICHARD A. (MAJ. GENERAL.) OKLAHOMA CITY AIR LOGISTIC CENTER / TINKER A.F.B.: UNKNOWN: Caption reads, Tinker Task Force Chairman Richard Burpee listens to the base closure commission meeting by telephone after local broadcast media broke away from live coverage. Staff Photo by Jim Beckel. Original Photo 06/22/1995. Published on O-6-23-95.

When news of the possible closing of two Air Logistics Centers arose in 1995, there was some concern. Would Tinker Air Force Base's center be spared or would it be cut, meaning a loss of several hundred jobs?

A story on June 23, 1995, in The Daily Oklahoman showed a pensive Retired Lt. Gen. Richard Burpee listening by phone as the Defense Base Closure and Realignment Commission deliberated which programs would be cut. Burpee was the Tinker task force chairman.

There was relief for Oklahomans, though, when the commission recommended cutting the Air Logistics Centers at Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio and McClellan Air Force Base in Sacramento, California. This move, instead, might mean thousands of new jobs for Tinker.

However, when President Bill Clinton accepted the recommendations on July 13, 1995, he suggested plans to privatize, keeping the jobs at the bases in Texas and California for five years then shifting them to the private sector. For this attempt to spare jobs in those states, Oklahoma Rep. J.C. Watts accused Clinton of trying to undermine the intent of the commission. And in August of that year, Sen. Don Nickles called for congressional hearings to investigate the plan.

Front page of the June 23, 1995, edition of The Daily Oklahoman

