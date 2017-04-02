Tina Fey has a message for all the college-educated white women that voted

Tina Fey isn't one to mince words—and she had some very important things to say on Friday night.

The comedian took part in the American Civil Liberties (ACLU) Facebook Live telethon, fundraising alongside Amy Poehler, Tom Hanks, and more for the organization. During the nearly four-hour-long broadcast, Fey took the opportunity to speak to Donald Trump supporters—and specifically, to the college-educated white women voters among them.

“A lot of this election was turned by white, college-educated women who now would like to forget about this election and go back to watching HGTV,” the actress said during an interview with Donna Lieberman and Louise Melling of the ACLU.

“I would want to urge them to, like — you can’t look away because it doesn’t affect you this minute, but it’s going to affect you eventually."

Fey is referring to exit poll numbers from November's election that show Donald Trump's voters were predominantly white female voters in the country— 53 percent to be exact.

“I personally would like to make my own pledge to college-educated white women to not look away, not pretend that things that are happening now won’t eventually affect me if we don’t put a stop to it,” she explained.

