Tina C. Lewis sentenced for causing the death of Craig Everett

MAYS LANDING —A Mount Holly woman has received a 10-year prison term for killing her boyfriend during an incident outside a substance-abuse facility.

Tina C. Lewis, 35, fatally struck Craig Everett with her car in Mays Landing in September 2021, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

It said Lewis had arrived at a rehabilitation facility with Everett, but refused to enter the building.

As Everett tried to get her to enter the facility, Lewis returned to her vehicle from the passenger side. She then climbed over the center console into the driver's seat.

Everett attempted to get Lewis to leave the car, but eventually he took the passenger seat and Lewis drove away, the prosecutor's account says.

When Lewis turned onto a street outside the facility, Everett left the vehicle and walked onto the grassy shoulder.

"Lewis' vehicle drove off the paved roadway into the grass area, ultimately hitting and running overEverett," says the account.

It says Lewis stopped briefly then fled the scene before returning to the rehabilitation facility.

At the facility, Lewis denied knowing what happened to her boyfriend, the account adds.

It says the woman's blood-alcohol level was 0.22, well above the legal intoxication level of 0.08.

Everett died from his injuries one day later.

Lewis, who had no prior criminal record, admitted guilt to aggravated manslaughter in September 2023.

Lewis must serve more than eight years before parole eligibility under Thursday's sentence.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office had sought a 15-year term for Lewis, while a defense attorney argued for a five-year sentence.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Tina C. Lewis fatally struck Craig Everett after he left her vehicle