Timothy Verrill sentenced to 'life in prison' for murder of two women

DOVER — Timothy Verrill was effectively sentenced to life in prison Friday for two counts of second-degree murder in the killing of Jenna Pellegrini and Christine Sullivan.

Judge Mark Howard sentenced Verrill to 45 years to life for the murder of Sullivan. He received the same sentence for the murder of Pellegrini, to be served consecutive to the first sentence. He also received 3.5 to 7 years for each of five counts of falsifying evidence, to be served concurrently with the murder sentences.

"It's likely you will spend the rest of your life in prison," Judge Howard told Verrill in Strafford County Superior Court. "This sends a message that this brutality will not be tolerated."

Howard told Verrill the "extent of brutality" is something he had never seen before. In Pellegrini's death, he cited multiple stab wounds, separation of her jugular, 14 blows that punctured lungs, broke ribs and no defense wounds, saying she was likely asleep when he started the attack.

In April, a jury found Verrill guilty of second-degree murder for killing Pellegrini, 32, and Sullivan, 48, at a Farmington home in 2017.

Timothy Verrill follows his defense attorney, Matthew McNicoll, arriving in Strafford County Superior Court Friday, May 17, 2024. Verrill glances in the direction of his family members.

Verrill has been in jail since 2017, when he was arrested and charged with killing the two women, who were both bludgeoned and stabbed to death on Jan. 27, 2017, at a 969 Meaderboro Road home in Farmington owned by Dean Smoronk, who was Sullivan’s boyfriend.

The arguments in the case

Senior Assistant Attorney General Peter Hinckley and Assistant Attorney General Brian Greklek-McKeon prosecuted the case for the state.

“Our hearts go out to the families of Christine Sullivan and Jenna Pellegrini as well as to all those who knew and loved them," New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said in a prepared statement after Verrill was found guilty.

Verrill's defense, through public defender Julia Nye, declined to comment after the verdict was issued.

Verrill had been on trial since March. This is the second trial in the case, following a 2019 mistrial because New Hampshire State Police failed to provide some evidence to the defense in discovery.

Hinckley and Greklek-McKeon had asked the jury for a first degree murder conviction. Hinckley said that would have resulted in an automatic sentence of life in prison without the chance of parole in New Hampshire.

In his closing arguments Hinckley told the jury evidence showed Verrill planned to spy on the women, believing at least one was a drug informant, that he returned to the house, murdered the women, cleaned the scene, and moved the bodies.

"He used multiple weapons, in a brutal attack," said Hinckley. "He made a conscious decision to kill them, so hold him responsible."

The defense painted a very different picture, portraying Verrill as the scapegoat, a fall guy for the people who really killed Sullivan and Pellegrini.

Public defender Julia Nye argued there is reasonable doubt and focused heavily on DNA found under the fingernails of the victims that did not match Verrill. She also emphasized broken rings belonging to Sullivan, which also excluded Verrill from a DNA match. Nye also suggested others, including Smoronk, were ignored by investigators as potential suspects. The prosecution said evidence shows Smoronk was in Florida at the time of the killings.

