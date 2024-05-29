Timothy Osterhaus reelected chief judge of First District Court of Appeal

Now that his colleagues have unanimously reelected him, Timothy Osterhaus will serve a second two-year term as chief judge of the Tallahassee-based First District Court of Appeal, according to a Wednesday social media post by the court.

His next term starts July 1, 2025.

Florida First District Court of Appeal Judge Timothy Osterhaus

Osterhaus, a University of Virginia law school graduate, has been admitted to practice law in Florida since 1998. He was appointed to the court in 2013 by then-Gov. Rick Scott after having served as Florida's solicitor general, overseeing civil and criminal appeals that involve the state.

"He also worked as counsel at the Florida Department of Education; worked in private practice in Washington, D.C.; and served as a law clerk to U.S. District Court Judge Kenneth Ryskamp in West Palm Beach (with a co-clerk who later became his wife)," his official bio says.

The First DCA is one of the more high-profile courts in the state: It's headquartered in the capital and hears appeals in cases involving the governor and state government. Overall, it handles civil and criminal appeals from five judicial circuits across north Florida.

In recent years, Osterhaus sat on the three-judge panel that ruled Marsy's Law privacy protections apply to law enforcement officers, a decision later overturned by the Florida Supreme Court.

He also was on a panel that reversed a $28.6 million judgment to a young woman who was crossing a street near the FSU campus late one night in 2014 and was struck by a driver, suffering a catastrophic brain injury. Both were underage and had been drinking, according to reports. That decision was upheld by the Supreme Court.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: First District Court of Appeal reelects Osterhaus as chief judge