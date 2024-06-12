Timmons wins, Freedom Caucus members sweep primary challengers; run-offs likely

U.S. Rep. William Timmons secured the Republican nomination for the 4th congressional district in Tuesday's primary, garnering 36,502 votes to Morgan's 34,235 with all precincts reporting.

“I want to thank the voters for once again putting their trust in me to continue to fight tirelessly on behalf of the people of Spartanburg and Greenville counties. I am pleased that voters in the Fourth District saw through the countless lies from my opponent, and recognized my hard work, strong conservative record, and the results I have gotten for my constituents. In Washington I am focused on policy - not headlines, on representing my constituents - not myself, and working with my colleagues instead of working against them," Timmons said in a statement.

"I am grateful to have the support of President Trump and proud to have the opportunity to continue to represent South Carolina’s Fourth District. Now is the time for our party to unite to move the ball forward to advance conservative policy and focus our efforts on re-electing Donald Trump this November.”

At Morgan's election night watch party, Morgan spoke at about 10:30, before all precinct data was in, not conceding but thanking his supporters. His wife, Megan Morgan, stood beside him, her eyes reflective with tears as she watched.

"I look forward to continuing the fight regardless to keep this district conservative and to keep this state the wonderful, amazing place that it is to raise a family," Morgan said.

Timmons will face Democratic challenger Kathryn Harvey in November.

In the Upstate, voters could choose between seven Republicans all vying for a vacated seat in the rural 3rd congressional district after U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan announced he would not seek re-election. In a district with a GOP stronghold, voters could also opt to vote for one of the two Democratic candidates on the ballot.

Bryon Best secured the Democratic nomination. With 100% of the precincts reporting, Best received 5,134 votes to Frances Guldner's 3,105 votes. On the Republican side, with 100% of counties reporting, Trump endorsed Mark Burns leads Sherri Biggs with 26,965 votes to Biggs' 23,408. Since neither candidate reached more than 50% of the vote, there will be a runoff on June 25.

Barbara Melvin, South Carolina PortsÕ President and CEO laughs as she sits next to U.S. Rep. William Timmons, left, during the Voice of Business Brunch at University of South Carolina Upstate on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

Many expected a lower voter turnout for the primary election but also estimated turnout would be higher in the congressional districts due to the competitive nature of the races. So far, SC Votes reports that voting turnout in South Carolina was at 13%.

Anderson County saw 25,085 ballots cast, representing a 20% turnout. Greenville County brought 52,093 ballots cast, which translates to a 15% turnout. Spartanburg saw the lowest turnout with 26,160 ballots cast and 12%.

More: Greenville County Council Primary results: Long defeats Barnes; Collins unseats Kirven

In more local races, Spartanburg and Greenville counties had sheriff races on the ballots. With 100% precincts reporting, Greenville County Sherriff Hobart Lewis secured 43,511 votes to challenger and former patrol deputy Mike Fortner's 9,051.

In Spartanburg County, former Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office corporal Nick Duncan challenged incumbent Sheriff Chuck Wright. With all precincts reporting, Wright defeated Duncan with 24,296 votes to 4,771.

More than half of Greenville County council members were up for re-election after a contentious year in which the council voted to raise taxes. All candidates face an opponent, with some facing several. Though Republican Liz Seman did not face an opponent in the primary, she will face off against Constitution Party candidate John Langville in November.

Political signs are seen on North Pleasantburg Drive on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Republican incumbent Steve Shaw representing Greenville County's District 20 and challenger Alex Reynolds will face off in a run-off in two weeks. In Tuesday's primary, with 100% precincts reporting, Shaw garnered 2,923 votes to Reynolds' 2,400. Ken Matesevac, also a candidate for District 20, garnered 1,578 votes.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Kelly Long, who challenged incumbent and Republican Mike Barnes for Greenville County Council District 18, won the seat as she received 3,216 votes to Barnes' 2,196.

Ennis Fant, the only Democrat up for re-election this year, will head to a run-off against Derrick Quarles. With 100% precincts reporting, Fant leads with 974 votes to Quarles' 713.

In the only open seat on Greenville’s County council as Republican Stan Tzouvelekas seeks a state house seat, Republicans Frank Farmer and Jay Rogers will also see a run-off election. With 100% of precincts reporting, Farmer garnered 3,070 votes to Rogers' 1,758.

How did the Freedom Caucus do?

In South Carolina’s General Assembly, many Upstate Freedom Caucus members up for re-election faced opposition in the primary, including Thomas Beach, Mike Burns, Alan Morgan, Bill Chumley, Rob Harris, April Cromer, and Josiah Magnuson. All secured wins in Tuesday's primary.

State Rep. Adam Morgan is greeted by supporters during a rally in support of Morgan's campaign against incumbent, William Timmons, at the Marriott in Greenville, S.C. on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster endorsed two Upstate candidates seeking the nomination against Freedom Caucus members: Kyle White, running against Cromer, and Jason Shamis, challenging Magnuson.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Cromer won the nomination over White, securing 3,150 votes to White's 2,492.

Republican Stan Tzouvelekas, a Greenville County councilman and land acquisitions and sales said he is expected to join the South Carolina Freedom Caucus if elected. He faces longtime Greenville County Clerk of Court Paul Wickensimer in the primary.

Wickensimer won in the district, securing 3,266 votes to Tzouvelekas' 2,765.

Greenville County Councilman Stan Tzouvelekas speaks before the council voted no on a resolution to move LGBTQ-themed children's books to the adult section of all county libraries, during a meeting at University Ridge building in Greenville, SC Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The council voted no for the resolution.

Morgan previously responded to a post on X asking who other “freedom caucus type fighters” voters should look into, recommending candidates Stephen Frank, Sarita Edgerton and Brandy Tarleton.

Stephen Frank, running for Morgan’s vacated seat in the South Carolina General Assembly in District 20, won over Sarah Curran in the primary. With 100% of precincts reporting, Frank earned 3,283 votes to Curran's 2,456.

Edgerton will face LaBounty in a run-off. With all precincts reporting, she garnered 1,668 votes to LaBounty's 1,393. Collins solidly beat Tarleton in the primary, with 3,215 votes to Tarleton's 2,633 with all precincts reporting.

Savannah Moss covers politics for the Greenville News. Reach her at smoss@gannett.com or follow her on X @Savmoss.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Primary day in the Upstate: Who brought home a win?